Romo: Jerry Jones' top move was sticking with Garrett

The Dallas Cowboys clinched their first NFC East title since 2009 and their first playoff appearance with the heretofore 8-8 centric Jason Garrett.
"Jason is the best head coach in the league that no one talks about," Romo said Sunday, per the Dallas Morning News. "I mean, he's really gifted at his ability to communicate to his players. He's got a great mind for the game of football.
"One of the best things Jerry (Jones) has done was just stand by him and let his system, his mantra, his philosophy play itself out. I think that you're seeing the dividends. You're reaping the rewards of having him stay in place.
"Jason is going to figure it out. He's as good of a coach as I've ever been around. He's special.''
The in-house gushing aside, this season has been a remarkable turnaround for Garrett's Cowboys. The coach has gone from preseason hot seat to an almost certain offseason contract extension.
The latest Around The NFL Podcast recaps every Week 16 game and breaks down the playoff picture. Find more Around The NFL content on NFL NOW.