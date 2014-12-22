Around the NFL

Romo: Jerry Jones' top move was sticking with Garrett

Published: Dec 22, 2014 at 03:06 AM
Headshot_Author_Kevin-Patra_2020
Kevin Patra

Around the NFL Writer

The Dallas Cowboys clinched their first NFC East title since 2009 and their first playoff appearance with the heretofore 8-8 centric Jason Garrett.

Quarterback Tony Romo credited the coach's acumen and philosophy for getting the Cowboys over the hump.

"Jason is the best head coach in the league that no one talks about," Romo said Sunday, per the Dallas Morning News. "I mean, he's really gifted at his ability to communicate to his players. He's got a great mind for the game of football.

"One of the best things Jerry (Jones) has done was just stand by him and let his system, his mantra, his philosophy play itself out. I think that you're seeing the dividends. You're reaping the rewards of having him stay in place.

"Jason is going to figure it out. He's as good of a coach as I've ever been around. He's special.''

The in-house gushing aside, this season has been a remarkable turnaround for Garrett's Cowboys. The coach has gone from preseason hot seat to an almost certain offseason contract extension.

The latest Around The NFL Podcast recaps every Week 16 game and breaks down the playoff picture. Find more Around The NFL content on NFL NOW.

This article has been reproduced in a new format and may be missing content or contain faulty links. Please use the Contact Us link in our site footer to report an issue.

Related Content

news

2022 NFL franchise tag tracker: Who received tag ahead of March 8 deadline?

NFL teams have until Tuesday at 4 p.m. ET to use the franchise or transition tag on prospective free agents. NFL.com is keeping track of all tags used by teams -- and notable ones not used -- ahead of the deadline.
news

49ers hire ESPN analyst Brian Griese as quarterbacks coach

The 49ers have filled out their 2022 coaching staff with a few notable names. San Francisco confirmed Monday that it has hired former Pro Bowl quarterback Brian Griese as its QBs coach and former HC Anthony Lynn as assistant head coach and running backs coach.
news

Chiefs apply franchise tag to OT Orlando Brown 

On Monday, the Chiefs placed the franchise tag on offensive tackle Orlando Brown, NFL Network Insider Ian Rapoport reported, per a source. 
news

NFL sets salary cap at $208.2 million per team for 2022 season

The NFL's salary cap is set at $208.2 million per team for the 2022 season, NFL Network's Mike Garafolo reported Monday.
news

Falcons WR Calvin Ridley suspended indefinitely through at least 2022 season for betting on NFL games

Falcons wide receiver Calvin Ridley has been suspended indefinitely through the 2022 season for betting on NFL games during the 2021 season, the NFL announced Monday.
news

Colts TE Jack Doyle announces retirement after nine seasons

Colts tight end ﻿Jack Doyle﻿ is hanging up his cleats. The former Pro Bowler announced Monday that he is retiring after nine seasons.
news

Bengals place franchise tag on safety Jessie Bates

Though it wasn't the news their standout safety was hoping to hear, the Bengals are ensuring a pillar of their defense isn't playing elsewhere in 2022. The Bengals on Monday placed the franchise tag on ﻿Jessie Bates﻿.
news

Von Miller hints at potential reunion with Broncos ahead of free agency

As he prepared to play in Super Bowl LVI for the Rams, Von Miller reiterated that he never wanted to leave the Broncos. In the aftermath of victory, the star linebacker might be preparing a return to Denver. Miller shared a series of social media posts on Monday hinting at a possible reunion with the Broncos.
news

Patriots releasing veteran linebacker Kyle Van Noy

New England is once again parting ways with veteran linebacker ﻿Kyle Van Noy﻿. The move clears $5 million in salary cap space this year, which gives Bill Belichick additional flexibility heading toward free agency.
news

Colts announce Tony Dungy Diversity Fellowship to promote diversity in NFL coaching

The Colts announced on Monday the creation of the Tony Dungy Diversity Fellowship, a program that will afford diverse and talented football coaching candidates an opportunity to gain valuable experience as they progress in their careers.
news

NFL injury updates, latest league news from Monday, March 7

The Panthers have a considerable amount of cap space to address their many needs this offseason, notably at quarterback. They created a bit more room by moving money around with one of their best players.

Carolina announced Monday that it restructured linebacker ﻿Shaq Thompson﻿'s contract.
news

Browns place franchise tag on TE David Njoku

Cleveland placed the franchise tag on David Njoku, Ian Rapoport reports. The move guarantees the veteran TE Njoku just south of $11 million for the 2022 season but might just be a placeholder for a multi-year deal.
Gamepass_vert_web_r

Get exclusive access to the offseason for $9.99

Go behind the scenes and watch the offseason like never before.

SIGN UP NOW