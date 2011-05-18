Romo isn't the problem for Cowboys, Staubach says

Quarterback Tony Romo is not the problem for the Dallas Cowboys, so says arguably the most popular Cowboy of all time, Hall of Famer Roger Staubach.
Staubach, speaking at the Pat Summerall Humble Beginnings Award luncheon this week, said there is no basis for the verbal attacks Romo has had to endure, according to *The Dallas Morning News*.
"I don't understand that," said Staubach, who led the Cowboys to two Super Bowl titles in the 1970s. "He is a fierce competitor. He works out. He's with his team during the season. He's one heck of a football player. I think he has been a leader. Leaders -- you mature as you get experience yourself at that position. But the players like him. And look what he's done. He's accomplished a lot."
More impressive than Romo's three Pro Bowl selections are his 39-22 record as a starter and his career quarterback rating of 95.5, which trails only those of Aaron Rodgers, Phillip Rivers and Steve Young. Romo's 64.1 completion percentage is eighth-best all time.
"He hasn't been the problem," Staubach said. "He's done unbelievable. He's right at the top of the NFL as far as a quarterback -- as far as his statistics and the things he does. He moves around the pocket. He makes great plays.
"I really believe that the league is so close in parity ... and Dallas is the kind of team with Jason (Garrett) that they can be right there in the thick of it this year ... And they have the quarterback that can do it."
In over four seasons as the Cowboys' starter, Romo has started 61 games. He has passed for 16,650 yards, 118 touchdowns and 62 interceptions, while earning a 95.5 passer rating