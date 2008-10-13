Romo injury puts Dallas in a Texas-sized state of disarray

"So, it's fourth down, and now we could roll the dice on it and hope we got the same look. Our quarterbacks have been turning the ball over and that has been a weakness of our football team. We've been struggling there. Yeah, we were 0-4, but we lost in overtime to Jacksonville and were in position to beat the Colts with four minutes to go. For this young football team, this was a tremendous win. It is so darn hard to win in this league. Every week you work the same hours, give the same effort. But doing that after winning a football game? It sure helps."