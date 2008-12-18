Romo has tough matchup vs. Ravens; Start RB Thomas in Week 16

M.F.: Brown does have a nice matchup against the Chiefs, but I'd agree with your gut instincts and bench him in favor of Slaton and Smith. Slaton, who should have been selected to the Pro Bowl ahead of Brown, is one of the hottest running backs in fantasy football. He's a tremendous option against a Raiders defense that ranks 31st against the run. Smith has had a roller-coast ride of a rookie season, but he's totaled eight catches, 210 yards from scrimmage and one touchdown in his last two games. Brown has failed to rush for 100-plus yards in nine of his last 10 starts, and he's found the end zone just once in his last five games.