Romo grateful for support from Cowboys legend Staubach

Hall of Fame quarterback Roger Staubach threw his support behind Tony Romo last week, saying there's no basis for the verbal attacks the Dallas Cowboys' current signal-caller has to endure.
Romo appreciates those comments, especially coming from Staubach.
"Roger is a great quarterback," Romo told the *Dallas Morning News* on Monday. "He's one of the best players of all time, and any time someone speaks highly of you, coming from that kind of credibility, I think it always definitely makes you feel good. Roger is a class act."
Staubach said last week that Romo "hasn't been the problem" in Dallas.
"He's done unbelievable," said Staubach, who led the Cowboys to two Super Bowl titles in the 1970s. "He's right at the top of the NFL as far as a quarterback -- as far as his statistics and the things he does. He moves around the pocket. He makes great plays.