Romo could be a steal in 2011 fantasy football drafts

M.F.: If we assume that Jackson will be back with the Chargers next season (reports indicate he could be tagged), I see him as a high-end No. 2 fantasy wideout. In his last two full seasons, the veteran has averaged a solid 1,132 yards and scored a combined 16 touchdowns. With a talented quarterback like Philip Rivers under center and a favorable schedule ahead, Jackson should continue to find statistical success. As for Bryant, I also see him as a high-end No. 2 option. In fact, he and Jackson are closely ranked at the position on NFL.com. The one concern with Bryant, of course, is that he suffered two serious injuries during his rookie season and is coming off a surgical procedure to repair a fractured right fibula. If he can avoid further ailments and stay on the field for 14-16 games, Bryant can easily reach the 1,000-yard mark with seven to nine touchdowns. He'll be a middle-round pick in most fantasy drafts.