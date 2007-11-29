Romo breaks Cowboys' touchdown record; Owens ties mark

DALLAS -- Tony Romo established a Cowboys single-season record by throwing his 30th touchdown pass, and Terrell Owens tied a team mark with his 14th touchdown reception in Dallas' 37-27 win over the Green Bay Packers on Thursday night.
Romo established the touchdown record when he hooked up with Patrick Crayton on a 3-yard scoring pass with 1:14 left in the first quarter. Danny White was the previous team leader with 29, set in 1983.
"The stat thing, it's an honor, but I won't look back on it with a special feeling unless we're able to accomplish something as a team," said Romo.
Romo added two more scoring passes before halftime to boost his total to 32. He finished 19 of 30 passing for 309 yards with four touchdowns and one interception.
The last of Romo's first-half scoring tosses was a 10-yarder to Owens, which tied Frank Clarke's record originally set in 1962. Owens fell just shy of Clarke's accomplishment last season with 13 touchdown receptions.
This was also the 16th straight game Romo has thrown a touchdown pass, tying Troy Aikman's Cowboys record established over the 1993 and 1994 seasons.
