Romo back at Cowboys practice, but QB doesn't throw passes

Published: Sep 22, 2011 at 05:57 AM

IRVING, Texas -- Quarterback Tony Romo was back at practice Thursday with the Dallas Cowboys, his first since he cracked a rib and tore his lung during a comeback win against the San Francisco 49ers.

Romo was on the field during the first 20 minutes of practice open to the media. He did not throw any passes and gingerly went through some stretches. He was not wearing a helmet.

At the start of team drills, he stood with the backups, watching with his arms clasped behind his back. Jon Kitna worked with the first team and would start if Romo can't.

"I fully expect him to play," Kitna said.

Coach Jason Garrett repeatedly referred to Romo's status as day-to-day, with constant monitoring of his progress.

"We're going to get a feel for how he is feeling going into the game and then we'll make some decisions," Garrett said. "It's a little too early in the week to get into all those hypothetical situations."

Coaches and teammates said Romo was moving around better than they'd expected.

"He has been upbeat, he has been positive, he has been going through it like a regular work week," tight end Jason Witten said. "He is very active in meetings and doing what needs to do to get back out there."

Receivers Dez Bryant (thigh) and Miles Austin (hamstring) were not on the field. Cornerback Terence Newman (groin) was practicing for the first time since early August, and running back Felix Jones (shoulder) was also present.

