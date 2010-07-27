Romo aiming to be included among NFL's elite passers

» The Cowboys insist it's no big deal that Bryant refused to carry the pads of veteran teammate and fellow receiver Roy Williams after practice. I disagree. Bryant, at the very least, has potentially driven an unnecessary wedge between himself and Williams, who seemed genuinely willing to offer him help. At most, he might have alienated himself from multiple veterans who went through the same process when they entered the league. The whole point is to remind a highly touted rookie that, despite his lofty draft status and hefty guaranteed money, he has yet to earn his NFL stripes. As demeaning as carrying pads might seem to Bryant, doing it and picking up a dinner or lunch tab for veteran teammates is a sign that he does, in fact, understand his place with them ... even if he is making one spectacular catch after another in practice.