NFL News | Latest NFL Football News | NFL.com

Around the NFL

Romeo Crennel believes Texans have 'ability' to get back into playoff hunt

Published: Oct 07, 2020 at 12:19 PM
Headshot_Author_Nick-shook_1400x1000
Nick Shook

Around The NFL Writer

Romeo Crennel will become the oldest person to serve as a head coach in NFL history Sunday when his Texans face the Jaguars.

Age is but a number, some say, and Crennel, 73, believes the same about the Texans' current place in the standings.

"I think (we) have the ability and we can start winning," Crennel said of his team, via the Houston Chronicle's Aaron Wilson. "Outlooks can change. Only time will tell."

Houston is in desperate need of such a change after fighting through an unenviable opening slate that included games against Kansas City, Baltimore and Pittsburgh, and coming out of it 0-4. Former head coach and general manager Bill O'Brien was fired following the Texans' fourth loss, in which the team showed its glaring issues -- most notably when it comes to the running game.

Houston is dead last in the NFL in rushing yards and also in run defense, a nightmarish formula for a concoction no one wants to drink. But Crennel, owner of a prolific history as a defensive coach and coordinator, sees evidence of his team's turnaround not being far away. They're capable of stopping the run, he believes, but just need to make their occasional stops more frequent.

"The thing I have to do is show them on the tape when they do it correctly and we get a stop," he explained Wednesday. "I have evidence of that on tape that when done correctly we can stop the run. I think that gives me encouragement because I see they can do it."

The Texans are in need of said encouragement after a start that would leave most anyone frustrated and disappointed. No longer is Houston a franchise that overachieved thanks to its defense, despite its situation under center. These Texans have their franchise man and simply aren't playing quality football.

"It's worn on them (players' emotions)," Crennel said. "The expectations (are) we're a playoff team and want to play playoff-caliber football and we haven't been doing that and that's why we're 0-4."

The 0-4 start cost their former coach and GM his job, a termination that can be justified by pointing to the fashion in which Houston -- a Divisional Round participant last season -- has carried itself on the field. In a season in which the Texans were expected to contend with the conference's best, they've looked nothing of the sort.

The selection of Crennel as Houston's interim head coach is interesting, though, because this isn't his first stint as a team's interim head man. Crennel stepped in to replace Todd Haley in Kansas City in 2011, leading the Chiefs to a 2-1 mark in their final three games and proving enough to ownership to get the full-time job the following season.

But as a legitimate head coach -- something he'll be more of this go-around with 12 games left -- he doesn't have a great record. Ten of his 28 career wins came in a single season, 2007, when he was in Cleveland. The season in which he served as Kansas City's legitimate head coach saw the Chiefs finish 2-14 (which led to the hiring of Andy Reid, and the rest is history).

The dozen remaining games leave plenty of time to attempt to salvage this season. Houston will need a shift in approach, which hopefully is spurred by the new-but-familiar face manning the Texans' sideline.

"I hope our attitude and energy is different," Crennel said. "I hope our performance is different. You're not going to come in and put in a new offense or defense overnight."

Related Content

news

'TNF' injury report: Fournette doubtful; Evans questionable for Bucs

Buccaneers running back Leonard Fournette is doubtful and wideout Mike Evans is questionable for Thursday night's matchup against the Bears.
news

Patrick Mahomes, other players react to latest COVID-19 developments in NFL

Patrick Mahomes told reporters Wednesday that his embrace with Patriots cornerback Stephon Gilmore﻿ following Monday's game was "a little bit of a mental lapse" on his part and he was just trying to show sportsmanship after the win.
news

Updated protocol includes requirement for 'mask compliance officers' among Tier 1 staff

In the latest COVID-19 protocols sent out to teams, they must identify at least three Tier 1 staff members as "mask compliance officers" who will be responsible for policing mask use, Tom Pelissero reported.
news

New York Jets to start Joe Flacco at QB vs. Cardinals with Sam Darnold injured

The New York Jets will start veteran ﻿Joe Flacco﻿ at quarterback this Sunday against the Arizona Cardinals as Sam Darnold continues to battle a shoulder injury suffered last week.
news

Clemson coach Dabo Swinney asked about joining Deshaun Watson in Houston: 'Next question'

The speculation on who will be the next Texans coach has already begun. Clemson coach Dabo Swinney was asked if he would be interested in joining his former QB Deshaun Watson in Houston.
news

Carson Palmer believes Joe Burrow can get Bengals to the next level

The last Heisman Trophy winner to don No. 9 for the Cincinnati Bengals thinks ﻿Joe Burrow﻿ is the right man to lead them back to prominence. 
news

Wednesday's NFL injury and roster news for Week 5

NFL Network's Mike Garafolo reports Wednesday that the Seattle Seahawks are expected to sign veteran DT Damon "Snacks" Harrison to their practice squad.
news

Washington benches Dwayne Haskins, names Kyle Allen starting QB vs. Rams

The Washington Football Team is making a QB change. ﻿Kyle Allen﻿ will get the start vs. the Los Angeles Rams, while former starter ﻿Dwayne Haskins﻿ goes to the bench.
news

Buccaneers QB Tom Brady, Browns DE Myles Garrett among NFL Players of the Week

Tom Brady nabbed his first NFC weekly award, while Myles Garrett's big Sunday earned him honors as well. The AFC Offensive Player of the Week went to a non-quarterback for the first time this season. 
news

Two Titans players test positive for COVID-19; return to facility on hold

Tennessee's return to the facility, and perhaps to game action, is on hold. Two Titans players tested positive for COVID-19 following Tuesday's round of testing, NFL Network's Tom Pelissero reported, per a source.
news

New England Patriots CB Stephon Gilmore tests positive for COVID-19

New England Patriots cornerback Stephon Gilmore has tested positive for COVID-19, NFL Network's Tom Pelissero reports.
Carolina Panthers wide receiver D.J. Moore (12) makes a deep catch as Los Angeles Chargers outside linebacker Kyzir White (44) trails on the play during an NFL football game , Sunday, Sept. 27, 2020, in Inglewood, Calif.

See all the Action

Replay every game all season.

START FREE TRIAL