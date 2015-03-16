Roman Oben among former players making NFL impact off the field

Published: Mar 16, 2015 at 04:58 AM

Monday's Heads Up Football news:

  • The Associated Press looked at former NFL players who are now working for the league and feel they are charged with helping the future of the game, including new director of youth football Roman Oben.
  • The Ukiah Daily Journal reported on how FLAG Football in this northern California area is offering an alternative for tackle while still providing parents with the Heads Up Football program.

-- Bill Bradley, contributing editor

This article has been reproduced in a new format and may be missing content or contain faulty links. Please use the Contact Us link in our site footer to report an issue.

