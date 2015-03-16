Roman Oben among former players making NFL impact off the field

Monday's Heads Up Football news:
- The Associated Press looked at former NFL players who are now working for the league and feel they are charged with helping the future of the game, including new director of youth football Roman Oben.
- The Ukiah Daily Journal reported on how FLAG Football in this northern California area is offering an alternative for tackle while still providing parents with the Heads Up Football program.
- The Columbia County (Georgia) News Times reported on a Moms Safety Clinic that will be hosted in the area by the Atlanta Falcons.
