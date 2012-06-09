Roman Harper says Saints' 'whacks' are just good tackles

Published: Jun 08, 2012 at 08:48 PM

New Orleans Saints safety Roman Harper strongly denied that he was ever paid for "whacks" on Friday.

Rapoport: Saints show some fight

The Saints made news again when a fight broke out in practice. But is that such a bad thing? Ian Rapoport examines. **More ...**

Appearing on ESPN Radio, Harper disputed a Yahoo! Sports story that he and former Saints linebacker Jo-Lonn Dunbar were offered $200 for "whack" hits following a January playoff win over the Detroit Lions.

"I did not get any money for it," Harper said. "I don't understand. A 'whack' is just tackle, it's a legal tackle. And it's just a term we use for a certain tackle. It's like, you hit a guy and I guess like you hit him low, below the belt, and his upper body lands before his lower body."

"I got nothing. I got nothing. I just play football, man. I didn't get anything," Harper said. "Where is all this coming from, anyway? Where did all this happen? Like, I don't even understand."

This article has been reproduced in a new format and may be missing content or contain faulty links. Please use the Contact Us link in our site footer to report an issue.

Related Content

news

Undrafted rookie free agents: Team signings after 2023 NFL Draft

Keep up with the undrafted rookie free-agent signings with a team-by-team list of player acquisitions following the 2023 NFL Draft.

news

Saints GM Mickey Loomis believes Michael Thomas can still be 100-catch receiver

With Saints WR Michael Thomas expected to be fully healthy in 2023, GM Mickey Loomis is confident the former All-Pro can return to form.

news

NFL news roundup: Latest league updates from Monday, May 15

NFL.com keeps you up to date with all of the latest league news from around the NFL. Visit NFL.com's transaction hub for a daily breakdown.

news

NFC East projected starters for 2023 NFL season: Eagles, Cowboys boast conference's top two rosters

Do the Cowboys have the talent to dethrone the NFC champion Eagles? Are we sleeping on the Giants and Commanders? Gregg Rosenthal projects the starters for every team in the NFC East.

Single game tickets available now!

You won't want to miss a moment of the 2023 season!

BUY NOW
NFL+ has you covered!

With NFL+, stay connected throughout the rest of the NFL offseason with special content from Training Camp, Hall of Fame, and more!

Learn More