Roman Harper says Saints' 'whacks' are just good tackles

New Orleans Saints safety Roman Harper strongly denied that he was ever paid for "whacks" on Friday.
The Saints made news again when a fight broke out in practice. But is that such a bad thing? Ian Rapoport examines. **More ...**
Appearing on ESPN Radio, Harper disputed a Yahoo! Sports story that he and former Saints linebacker Jo-Lonn Dunbar were offered $200 for "whack" hits following a January playoff win over the Detroit Lions.
"I did not get any money for it," Harper said. "I don't understand. A 'whack' is just tackle, it's a legal tackle. And it's just a term we use for a certain tackle. It's like, you hit a guy and I guess like you hit him low, below the belt, and his upper body lands before his lower body."
"I got nothing. I got nothing. I just play football, man. I didn't get anything," Harper said. "Where is all this coming from, anyway? Where did all this happen? Like, I don't even understand."