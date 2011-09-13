Rolle says Redskins' victory over Giants amounted to a fluke

Published: Sep 13, 2011 at 03:10 PM

Antrel Rolle doesn't believe four quarters was enough to decide the Washington Redskins are better than his New York Giants. In fact, the veteran safety sees the Redskins' Week 1 victory as a fluke, something of which he says the Giants are certain.

"As a team and organization, we know that the Washington Redskins is not a better team than us," Rolle said Tuesday on WFAN-AM in New York. "We know that hands down. If we played them 100 times, they might win five. They won that day. It never leaves a good taste in your mouth when you lose to an opponent that you know you are better than."

Luckily for Rolle, the NFL schedule allows two games between teams that share the same division. The Giants host the NFC East rival Redskins on Dec. 18.

"We'll definitely prove (we're better) next time around," Rolle said. "We will get after Rex (Grossman). He's going to feel the Giants come the next time around. We will take care of that when the time comes."

Rolle acknowledges "there is a lot of work to be done" on defense, saying the unit's chemistry isn't where it needs to be at this point.

"We understood where things went wrong," Rolle said. "I don't think we played a good game as a team. I don't think we played good on special teams, on defense or on offense."

Still, Rolle remains confident in his team, saying: "The Giants will come out there, and we will show the world what we are all about and we will come play."

