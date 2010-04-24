Rolle goes from Rhodes scholar to Titans safety in sixth round

"Where my classmates were drinking at the pubs at 1:30 in the morning or traveling to different parts of the EU, I was working out, training, going to sleep, resting my body, making sure I was ready to compete," added the safety, who's 6-foot-2 and 215 pounds. "I love this game. I love this sport, and I want it to be my vocation for the next 10 years."