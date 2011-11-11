Role reversal: Jets will find themselves on top in Pats rematch

THE GAME IN WHICH THE WINNER BECOMES THE SECOND-BEST TEAM IN FOOTBALL WHETHER YOU LIKE IT OR NOT:Giants-49ers. I'm firmly in the "not like it" category. The Packers have proven they're still the best. But the winner of this game will be either 8-1 (Niners) or 7-2 (Giants) and will have just beaten an allegedly good opponent. I feel like I should put an asterisk on this entire section. I said last week I'm not a 49ers believer because I'm not convinced they can come from behind and win big games when it's on Alex Smith's shoulders, as opposed to Frank Gore's. I can say the same thing about the Giants. It's too easy to run on their defense, and they seem to ride a roller coaster every week regardless of the opponent. They're both flawed teams and will be exposed in the playoffs, however, we'll be celebrating the 49ers after this week. For the Giants, a 3,000 mile trip following an emotional win is hard enough. Throw in an opponent in the Niners that has allowed no rushing TDs or a 100-yard runner all season long? That's too much of a mountain to climb for the G-men.