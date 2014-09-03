Rolando McClain: From retired to Cowboys starter?

But while the world took notice of the team's latest practice squad addition Wednesday, another rather remarkable story was taking place on the field. Formerly retired linebacker Rolando McClain is looking like a starter on Dallas' depleted defense.
It's a development that would have been hard to imagine back in April. He showed up out of shape to a workout for the Baltimore Ravens, and then decided to "retire" again. McClain hasn't played in the NFL since November of 2012 and he's been arrested three times. Now McClain is replacing the team's best player.
The Cowboysacquired McClain from the Ravens in exchange for a bag of donuts after linebacker Sean Lee's season-ending injury, and McClain has slowly worked his way up to first-team snaps. Linebacker Bruce Carter said earlier this week that McClain was slated to start.
The No. 8 pick in the 2010 draft, McClain was never a consistent player for the Oakland Raiders. There's no reason to believe he'll suddenly be a quality starter now, but his ascension is one of the most surprising stories of the preseason. It probably says more about the sad state of the Cowboys' defense than it does about McClain.
