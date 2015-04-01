Rolando McClain, Cowboys reach one-year contract

Rolando McClain and the Cowboys have reached a one-year contract worth $3 million in base salary and another $1 million in playtime incentives, NFL Media's Albert Breer reported Wednesday. ESPN first reported the news.
The former first-round linebacker visited the New England Patriots on Monday and received an offer, before choosing to stay in Dallas, per ESPN.
McClain underwent a reclamation year with the Cowboys following two failed retirements, compiling 81 tackles and one sack in 13 games. The 25-year-old linebacker -- who has had his share of run-ins with the law -- will be fined his first four paychecks to open the 2015 season for violating the NFL's policy on substance abuse.
