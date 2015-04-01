Around the NFL

Rolando McClain, Cowboys reach one-year contract

Published: Apr 01, 2015 at 01:43 AM
Kevin Patra
Kevin Patra

Around the NFL Writer

The Dallas Cowboys hung on to one of their best defenders from 2014.

Rolando McClain and the Cowboys have reached a one-year contract worth $3 million in base salary and another $1 million in playtime incentives, NFL Media's Albert Breer reported Wednesday. ESPN first reported the news.

The former first-round linebacker visited the New England Patriots on Monday and received an offer, before choosing to stay in Dallas, per ESPN.

McClain underwent a reclamation year with the Cowboys following two failed retirements, compiling 81 tackles and one sack in 13 games. The 25-year-old linebacker -- who has had his share of run-ins with the law -- will be fined his first four paychecks to open the 2015 season for violating the NFL's policy on substance abuse.

McClain started the 2014 season on a tear and looked like a Comeback Player of the Year candidate. His play tailed off at the end, but placing him back in the middle of the Cowboys' defense will allow the oft-injured Sean Lee to swing to the weak side and solidify the unit.

