Rogers executive sees Bills playing more games in Toronto

Published: Nov 05, 2010 at 07:53 AM

TORONTO -- Despite difficulties selling Toronto fans on the Buffalo Bills, a senior Rogers Communications executive told The Associated Press his company is committed to extending the team's five-year series in the city beyond 2012.

Emphasizing that Rogers is in it for "the long haul," company vice chairman Phil Lind said the possibility has also been raised of expanding the Bills presence by splitting as many as half their games between Buffalo and Toronto.

Lind spearheaded the five-year "Bills In Toronto" series, established in 2008. Rogers paid the Bills $78 million to host eight games -- including five annual regular-season games -- in Canada's largest city.

Lind spoke Friday, two days before Buffalo (0-7) plays the Chicago Bears (4-3) in Toronto.

