Roger Staubach: I wouldn't want Hardy as teammate

Greg Hardy remains a hot-button topic in the NFL, a week after Deadspin published photo evidence of injuries sustained by Hardy's ex-girlfriend in a domestic violence incident.
In a Wednesday appearance on NFL HQ, Hall of Fame quarterback Roger Staubach was asked if he believed Hardy should be playing for the Cowboys.
"I'm a former Dallas Cowboys player, so I don't know him and I haven't dealt with him," Staubach began. "As far as how I feel about it, I wouldn't particularly want someone on my team that had the issues that he has. Again, that is somebody that hasn't sat down with Hardy, to say, 'Is your life going in the right direction right now?'
"People can overcome mistakes it's just that domestic violence is a very serious issue and also the evidence is you just don't overcome it without getting help."
Staubach scoffed at the notion that Hardy could actually be a team leader in the traditional sense of the term, as Cowboys owner Jerry Jones has said.
"I think he means a physical leader on the field," he said. "I don't see him being a leader in the locker room. But I don't know him. I don't hang out in the locker room. On the field the guy is a monster."
It's unclear if Hardy has reached out for the type of help that Staubach has referred to. But it is noteworthy that Staubach, who might just be the ultimate Dallas Cowboy, doesn't believe Hardy should wear the star.