Roger Staubach, Alan Page receiving Medal of Freedom

Published: Nov 10, 2018 at 04:01 AM
Austin Knoblauch

President Donald Trump announced Saturday his first recipients of the Presidential Medal of Freedom, and they include Pro Football Hall of Famers Roger Staubach and Alan Page.

The former Dallas Cowboys quarterback and Minnesota Vikings defensive tackle are among the seven recipients, which includes Elvis Presley and Babe Ruth.

The Presidential Medal of Freedom is the nation's highest honor for a civilian. A ceremony at the White House has been scheduled for Friday.

Staubach, who served in the Navy during the Vietnam War prior to embarking on an 11-year career with the Cowboys, won two Super Bowl titles with the team in the 1970s. He passed for 22,700 yards and 153 touchdowns. He also rushed for 2,264 yards for a 5.5-yard average and 20 touchdowns before retiring in 1979. He was inducted into the Hall of Fame in 1985.

Page played 15 NFL seasons with the Vikings and Chicago Bears, developing a reputation as one of the league's most fearsome pass rushers. The Vikings won four of the five conference titles he played during his 12-year stint with the team and he was named the league's most valuable player in 1971. A nine-time Pro Bowler, Page also was the NFL Defensive Player of the Year in 1971 and 1973.

Page was inducted into the Hall of Fame in 1988. After his retirement from football, Page embarked on a legal career and served for more than two decades as a Minnesota Supreme Court justice.

Medals also are going to late Supreme Court Justice Antonin Scalia; Miriam Adelson, a doctor and wife of casino magnate Sheldon Adelson; and Utah Sen. Orrin Hatch, who is retiring after more than 41 years in the U.S. Senate.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.

