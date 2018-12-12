 Skip to main content
Advertising

Around the NFL

Roger Goodell: 'We don't pay for video evidence'

Published: Dec 12, 2018 at 09:51 AM
Headshot_Author_Herbie-Tiope_1400x1000
Herbie Teope

NFL commissioner Roger Goodell held a short press conference Wednesday to recap the Winter League Meeting.

Goodell fielded five questions, but arguably the biggest subject to come up in the little more than three minutes he was on the podium surrounded the league's stance on obtaining video, which has been a subject of discussion since TMZ released footage showing former Kansas City Chiefs running back Kareem Hunt shoving and kicking a woman.

Media criticism quickly followed on the league front office's inability to also secure the video, but Goodell made it clear his office would not purchase video footage as part of the investigative process.

"Well, first off, we don't pay for video evidence," Goodell said. "We don't have the -- from our standpoint -- we think that that's not appropriate for a league organization to do that."

The commissioner said the league reached out to the police department and the hotel, but ultimately the NFL had to deal with what they could get.

"We obtain material that we have access to," Goodell said. "We look to do that, but we're not going to do it by corrupting people or trying to find a way to bribe them into giving us video. That's not what we do."

The Chiefs acted swiftly by releasing Hunt within hours after TMZ published the video, and the league placed Hunt on the Commissioner's Exempt List.

Goodell indicated those two examples of action shows the league took the matter seriously.

"I think what we're doing as a league is extraordinary," he said. "We have -- I think -- some of the highest standards of any organization. We take this seriously. We have zero tolerance for violence against women, and as a league, I think we've responded very quickly."

Here are the other areas the league commissioner discussed:

Goodell said the NFL always looks for ways to improve investigative procedures: "The dynamics change, the complexity of those change, and so we're always looking at how do we improve it."

On the Washington Redskins claiming linebacker Reuben Foster off waivers from the San Francisco 49ers, Goodell said that is a team decision.

Goodell said he is not aware on the latest surrounding the Denver Broncos' trust and ownership dispute among the beneficiaries. "I'm usually told about that when they need my assistance," Goodell said. "To date, I have not been involved at all."

The commissioner addressed a question on the Oakland lawsuit and if there were time constraints on knowing where the Raiders would play in 2019. Goodell said it had nothing to do with the pending litigation, but he was hoping to know something by "early January, February" for scheduling purposes. Goodell added that Raiders owner Mark Davis expressed a desire to play in Oakland. The Raiders are scheduled to play in Las Vegas by the 2020 season.

As a final note, the league voted to enhance and strengthen the Rooney Rule. The four points of emphasis are:

  1. Clubs must interview at least one diverse candidate from the Career Development Advisory Panel list or a diverse candidate not currently employed by the club;
  1. Clubs must continue best practice recommendation of considering multiple diverse candidates;
  1. Clubs must maintain complete records and furnish to the league upon Commissioner's request; and
  1. If final decision-maker is involved in the beginning, he/she must be involved through the conclusion of the process.

"Since the inception of the Rooney Rule, we have seen the rule adopted across business sectors and considered an industry best practice to increase diversity," Goodell said in a statement. "The policy updates made today will bolster the current Rooney Rule requirements and are intended to create additional opportunities for diverse candidates to be identified, interviewed, and ultimately hired when a vacancy becomes available."

This article has been reproduced in a new format and may be missing content or contain faulty links. Please use the Contact Us link in our site footer to report an issue.

Related Content

news

Bills, QB Mitchell Trubisky agree to terms for return to Buffalo

Mitchell Trubisky and the Bills have agreed to terms on a deal, NFL Network Insider Mike Garafolo reported Wednesday. 
news

Dak Prescott, Cowboys have had no talks about contract extension

Quarterback Dak Prescott and the Cowboys have had no talks at all on a contract extension, NFL Network's Jane Slater reported Wednesday. 
news

Joe Flacco admits he'd love to return to Browns, but still wants 'chance to play' in 2024

Joe Flacco, 39, is coming off a Comeback Player of the Year campaign with Cleveland. Could he return to the Browns in free agency this offseason?
news

Former All-Pros Tre'Davious White, Jordan Poyer lead Bills' cap-cutting roster moves

The Buffalo Bills are releasing veteran safety Jordan Poyer in an effort to get under the salary cap ahead of free agency, per NFL Network Insider Ian Rapoport.
news

Washington Commanders signing TE Zach Ertz to one-year deal

Zach Ertz is signing with the Washington Commanders on a one-year deal worth up to $5 million, per NFL Network Insider Tom Pelissero.
news

NFL news roundup: Latest league updates from Wednesday, March 6

NFL.com keeps you up to date with all of the latest league news from around the NFL. Visit NFL.com's transaction hub for a daily breakdown.
news

Lavonte David wants to remain with Buccaneers, but 'anything can happen' in free agency

Lavonte David remains a key cog in the Buccaneers' ship. On Tuesday, the pending free-agent linebacker told SiriusXM NFL Radio that he hopes to stay in Tampa.
news

Cowboys LB DeMarvion Overshown 'more hungry' after missing rookie campaign

Heading into Year 2, Cowboys LB DeMarvion Overshown is "more hungry" after missing his rookie campaign due to a torn ACL in the preseason.
news

Deebo Samuel laments Niners' latest 'heartbreaking' Super Bowl loss 

Deebo Samuel and the San Francisco 49ers have reached the precipice of the mountaintop twice in the past five years but have yet to complete the goal of winning a Super Bowl, a failure that he calls "heartbreaking."
news

Ex-Seahawks LB K.J. Wright on joining 49ers' coaching staff: 'This isn't some vendetta move'

Longtime Seattle Seahawks linebacker K.J. Wright confirmed he has joined the rival San Francisco 49ers as assistant linebackers coach, but he made clear it is not "some vendetta move."
news

Colts place franchise tag on wide receiver Michael Pittman Jr.

The Colts are placing the franchise tag on wide receiver Michael Pittman, NFL Network Insider Tom Pelissero reported on Tuesday, per a source.
news

Patriots place transition tag on safety Kyle Dugger

The Pats are placing the transition tag on Kyle Dugger, keeping the safety off the market and giving them a chance to match any offers, NFL Network Insiders Ian Rapoport and Mike Garafolo reported Tuesday.