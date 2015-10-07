Around the NFL

Roger Goodell: Vote on potential team relocation nears

Published: Oct 07, 2015 at 11:26 AM
Headshot_Author_Gregg_Rosenthal_2019_png
Gregg Rosenthal

Around The NFL Editor

NFL Commissioner Roger Goodell addressed the media Wednesday in New York following the Fall League Meeting, providing updates on the league's quest to enter the Los Angeles market, among other topics.

"Obviously there are two potential solutions in Los Angeles as you know," Goodell said referencing the dueling stadium plans. "I think it's very positive that we have two alternatives, we have three teams that are interested that have been struggling to get stadiums built in their own communities for not just several years but decades.

"There's a recognition that needs to get resolved in the long term. I think the ownership was very thoughtful today. They expressed, obviously, a great deal of concern for the community where these teams are playing now, wanting to continue to be there and be successful long term but also recognizing that we need to find long-term solutions here. I think there's also interest in being back in the entertainment capital of the world. But we have to do that right."

In short: We're no closer to finding out whether the San Diego Chargers, Oakland Raiders or St. Louis Rams could be moving to Los Angeles. Still, Goodell said he expects the league to come to a vote on the matter, and that vote could come as early as January. NFL executive vice president Eric Grubman later told reporters the league and owners are working toward a vote in January.

Some other takeaways from Goodell's news conference:

» Goodell addressed the proliferation of daily fantasy sports, and stressed that the league wanted to make sure fans are "protected" and the companies are acting responsibly.

"The first thing we do is protect the integrity of the game, as I just mentioned. Fantasy football -- and I draw a distinction on this, season-long fantasy and daily fantasy -- because season-long fantasy has been around for quite a while. ... States are the ones that make the determinations about whether something is legal or not legal. We follow the law, and we will do that.

"We feel a cautious approach is the right way. But we're protecting our game. And daily fantasy, it's hard to see the influence it can have on the outcome of a game because individual players are picking different players from different teams, mashing them up ... it's not based on the outcome of the games, which is our biggest concern, so our position continues to be that way.

» Goodell said the league is "very excited" about the impact the new extra-point rules have had. He also noted the rule's impact on two-point conversions. Goodell also said that the league is monitoring the increase in penalties and pace of play that have occurred this year.

» The Commissioner was asked why the league continues to fight the Tom Brady decision. He said it's about protecting the league's rights under the collective-bargaining agreement. He noted the league has the authority to discipline and are not in favor of third-party arbitration.

» The owners have discussed the idea of reducing the preseason from four games.

» Speaking of this week's controversial missed call in Seattle, Goodell indicated it's safe to say the league will review its replay procedures. But he noted there are a "lot of obstacles to having every play reviewed."

This article has been reproduced in a new format and may be missing content or contain faulty links. Please use the Contact Us link in our site footer to report an issue.

Related Content

news

Cardinals S Budda Baker (concussion) carted off field during playoff game vs. Rams

Arizona Cardinals safety ﻿Budda Baker﻿ was carted off the field in Monday's NFC Wild-Card Game against the Los Angeles Rams following a tackle of ﻿Cam Akers﻿. 
news

Super Wild Card Weekend Monday inactives: Arizona Cardinals at Los Angeles Rams

The official inactives for the Arizona Cardinals at Los Angeles Rams on Monday.
news

Raiders fire general manager Mike Mayock after three seasons

Mike Mayock is out as Raiders GM. The Raiders informed Mayock he will not be retained after three years with the organization, NFL Network Insider Ian Rapoport reports.
news

49ers QB Jimmy Garoppolo suffered shoulder sprain vs. Cowboys, expected to practice Tuesday

Following a wild-card win over Dallas on Sunday, 49ers QB Jimmy Garoppolo is dealing with a shoulder injury that could impact his status for the NFC Divisional Round.
news

Raiders put in requests to interview head coach, general manager candidates

Las Vegas has begun putting in interview requests for prospective coaching and GM candidates, NFL Network Insider Ian Rapoport reports.
news

Sean McDermott: 'Fitting' that former Bills QB Ryan Fitzpatrick celebrated shirtless at Highmark Stadium

Bills Mafia had reason to celebrate Saturday night. And it had the full support of an active-player-yet-former Buffalo quarterback. Washington's Ryan Fitzpatrick was spotted at Highmark Stadium as the Bills crushed the Patriots in the Wild Card Round.
news

John Elway would 'like to be involved' in potential Broncos' new ownership group

The Denver Broncos could be up for sale this spring. If that's the case, John Elway, the franchise's greatest player and a longtime Broncos executive, would like to be included in Denver's new ownership group.
news

Cardinals DE J.J. Watt activated from IR ahead of wild-card game vs. Rams

J.J. Watt is back. The Cardinals officially activated the star pass rusher ahead of Monday night's wild-card game against the Rams.
news

Cowboys EVP Stephen Jones 'absolutely' expects Mike McCarthy to remain head coach

Cowboys fans calling for coach Mike McCarthy to be fired likely aren't going to get their wish. EVP Stephen Jones said Monday that he's "very confident" the coach would remain in charge of the team in 2022.
news

NFL injury updates, latest league news from Monday, Jan. 17

Bengals DT ﻿Larry Ogunjobi﻿ was placed on injured reserve, ending his 2021 season. Also, the latest NFL roster and injury news from Monday.
news

NFL community honors legacy of Martin Luther King Jr. on MLK Day

The NFL community took to social media on Monday to honor the life and legacy of civil rights activist Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. on MLK Day.
news

Buccaneers defense gets 'swag back' in beatdown of Eagles 

The championship defense is back in Tampa Bay. The Buccaneers battled through injuries during the regular season but got key defenders back for the postseason. Todd Bowles' unit showed it's still dominant in Sunday's 31-15 win over the Eagles.
Gamepass_vert_web_r

See all the Action

Replay every game all season.

SIGN UP NOW