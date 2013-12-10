Roger Goodell to receive National Football Foundation award

Fans obviously have a strong perspective, and it's an important one. What we've tried to do is take those dangerous techniques out of the game that we think can lead to injuries, and remove them from the game. That's been part of our history over the decades, and it's made the game safer, and it's made the game better. I think the game -- and I've never been more optimistic about the game of football -- is in terrific position going forward, because it is safer and it is better. We will always evolve. We will always make changes going forward that we think can improve safety for the players but also improve the excitement of the game. We see it every weekend, whether it's college football or high school football. I've been to college games, high school games, youth football games, NFL games. The competition has been extraordinary, and it's been fun. I think the game has gotten to a great place, and I think its best days are ahead of it.