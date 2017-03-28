Around the NFL

Roger Goodell to attend New England Patriots' opener

Published: Mar 28, 2017 at 01:42 PM
Headshot_Author_Chris_Wesseling_1400x1000
Chris Wesseling

Around the NFL Writer

NFL Commissioner Roger Goodell is returning to New England.

Speaking Tuesday at the Annual League Meeting in Phoenix, Goodell confirmed that he plans to attend the Patriots' 2017 NFL Kickoff game at Gillette Stadium in Foxborough.

Breaking with tradition, Goodell was not on hand for New England's 2015 home opener after the Patriots won Super Bowl XLIX. He also missed January's AFC Championship Game between the Pats and the Steelers, choosing instead to travel to Atlanta for the NFC Championship Game.

Here's what else we learned from Goodell's news conference Tuesday:

  1. Goodell refuted the notion that free-agent quarterback Colin Kaepernick is being "blackballed" by NFL teams after protesting during the national anthem last season.

"I haven't heard that from our clubs in any way that it's an issue," Goodell explained. "From my experience in 35 years, is that our clubs make independent evaluations of players. They work hard to try to recruit their teams and if they think a player can help them improve their team, they are going to do that."

  1. Goodell asked the NFL Competition Committee to table discussions on excessive celebration rules until he has the opportunity to speak with players. A vote is still possible at the next meeting in May, but Goodell wants to gain "clarity" and allow players "more ability to express themselves" before the issue is crystallized.
  1. Asked about the potential pitfalls facing young players in Las Vegas due to the Raiders' future relocation, Goodell pointed to the league's Personal Conduct Policy.

"I think we have an obligation to do that with all 32 teams," Goodell said. "My experience is that 21-year-olds can find trouble in a lot of different places, by the way. That's one of the reasons we have focused so much on our personal conduct policy. It's educating, helping players make better judgments, giving them better information so they avoid problems. These are the types of things that have been very effective."

This article has been reproduced in a new format and may be missing content or contain faulty links. Please use the Contact Us link in our site footer to report an issue.

Related Content

news

Panthers receive permission from Saints to interview Sean Payton for head coaching job

NFL Network Insider Ian Rapoport reported Sunday that the Carolina Panthers have received permission from the Saints to interview Sean Payton for its vacant head coaching job.

news

Damar Hamlin to watch Dolphins-Bills wild-card game from home: 'My heart is with my guys'

Damar Hamlin is rooting on the Bills from his home today. The safety, who was discharged from a Buffalo hospital this week after suffering a cardiac arrest during a game on Jan. 2, tweeted ahead of the Bills' wild-card game against the Dolphins that he was supporting his teammates from home.

news

NFL news roundup: Latest league updates from Sunday, Jan. 15

NFL.com keeps you up to date with all of the latest league news from around the NFL. Visit NFL.com's transaction hub for a daily breakdown.

news

Dolphins QB Tua Tagovailoa likely out for playoffs, expected to return for 2023 season

While Teddy Bridgewater is healthy enough to serve as Skylar Thompson's backup against Buffalo, Tua Tagovailoa will likely be out again next week should the Dolphins advance to the Divisional Round.

news

Super Wild Card Weekend Sunday inactives for 2022 NFL season

The official inactives for Sunday's Super Wild Card Weekend games for the 2022 NFL season.

news

Chargers blow 27-point lead in historic postseason loss to Jaguars: 'The toughest way that you can lose'

Up 27-0 late in the first half against the Jaguars, the Chargers looked to be cruising toward their first Divisional Round appearance in four years. Two hours and a methodical Jacksonville comeback later, Los Angeles was heading home instead.

news

Jacksonville gets wild-card win over Los Angeles behind gutsy fourth-quarter play calls

With a 36-yard field goal from kicker Riley Patterson as time expired, the Jaguars completed a 27-point comeback to beat the Chargers, 31-30, on Super Wild Card Weekend, despite looking almost completely out of the game by the second quarter.

news

Jaguars come back from 27-point deficit to stun Chargers, advance to AFC Divisional Round

The Jacksonville Jaguars defeated the Los Angeles Chargers to advance to the AFC Divisional Round for the first time since the 2017 season.

news

49ers' George Kittle on Seahawks twisting Deebo Samuel's leg: 'Why would you wanna piss off Deebo'

The San Francisco 49ers were playing a tight wild-card game against the Seahawks when Seattle defensive back Johnathan Abram twisted wide receiver Deebo Samuel's leg after a 21-yard play, igniting a fire in a Niners squad that then scored 25 unanswered.

news

Seahawks QB Geno Smith on his future: 'I want to finish my career in Seattle'

Seahawks QB Geno Smith, who enjoyed a breakout season at the age of 32, told reporters following his wild-card loss that he wants to finish his career in Seattle.

news

49ers' Fred Warner on Brock Purdy's playoff debut: 'He's the reason we have a chance at the whole thing'

49ers quarterback Brock Purdy saved his best statistical game for his most important test yet, overcoming shaky beginnings to go 18-of-30 passing for 332 yards and three TDs, plus another score on the ground in San Francisco's 41-23 win over the Seahawks.

news

49ers defeat Seahawks, advance to NFC Divisional Round for second straight season

The San Francisco 49ers defeated the Seattle Seahawks, 41-23, on Saturday to kick off Super Wild Card Weekend and advance to the NFC Divisional Round.

Single game tickets available now!

You won't want to miss a moment of the 2022 season!

BUY NOW
NFL+ is here!

NFL+ gives you the freedom to watch LIVE out-of-market preseason games, LIVE local and primetime regular season and postseason games on your phone or tablet, the best NFL programming on-demand, and MORE!

MORE