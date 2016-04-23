Roger Goodell: 'The Chargers belong in San Diego'

On Saturday, the team held a rally to help gather signatures for their downtown stadium project. Among those in attendance were Chargers quarterback Philip Rivers and ex-Chargers running back and NFL Media analyst LaDainian Tomlinson.
NFL Commissioner Roger Goodell also spoke at the rally and reiterated he wants to see the team stay right where it is.
"I said it. I mean it. The Chargers belong in San Diego," Goodell said, via the San Diego Union-Tribune.
Earlier this week the team released conceptual renderings of the proposed downtown stadium project and convention center expansion.
First the team will continue its efforts to remain put. The NFL has committed $300 million to assist in a stadium solution that would keep the Chargers in San Diego
Just under 67,000 valid signatures from registered voters in San Diego are needed for the initiative to qualify for a November vote.