Roger Goodell sends brownies to Annie Apple, Eli Apple's mom

It appears the NFL has heard Annie Apple's critique about the dessert situation at the 2016 NFL Draft.
Apple, the mother of newly minted New York Giants cornerback Eli Apple, has become quite a social media sensation since Big Blue selected her son 10th overall last week. She chronicled the experience of being at last week's draft in an article for Sports Illustrated, but noted there was something big missing from the annual event.
"There was a wonderful welcome reception for the family, though whomever planned the event forgot to include desserts," Apple wrote. "This is what happens when skinny women rule the world: they forget the chocolate. Clearly the commissioner owes me a brownie."
Apple expressed further dismay in the NFL's apparent lack of complimentary dessert etiquette during an appearance Thursday on NFL Total Access. After answering a few NFL-related questions from host Lindsay Rhodes, Apple was rewarded a chocolate chip cookie instead of a brownie.
The NFL made amends Friday. NFL Commissioner Roger Goodell sent Apple a package of brownies to her New Jersey home, according to Brian McCarthy, NFL vice president of communications. McCarthy sent an email message to Apple's husband, Tim, to make sure he knew they were on their way:
Just a heads up to be on the look out for a delivery of brownies today.
- The Commissioner was aware of Annie's disappointment in the lack of desserts at the Draft in Chicago and wanted to make up for it.*
We've enjoyed reading and watching Annie as she becomes a media star. Hope you all have a good Mother's Day Weekend.
Annie later thanked Goodell for the brownies: