Roger Goodell's visit among top North Carolina high school stories

Published: Jan 08, 2015 at 05:11 AM

Thursday's Heads Up Football news:

  • As part of the NFL's Fit Week, Roman Oben, the league's director of youth and high school football, rang the closing bell at Nasdaq Stock Market on Tuesday with a team from an area Heads Up Football league, according to CNN Money.
  • USA Football looked at how Webb City's John Roderique uses his experience as a USA Football Master Trainer to bolster his Missouri powerhouse program.

-- Bill Bradley, contributing editor

