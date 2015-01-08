Roger Goodell's visit among top North Carolina high school stories

Thursday's Heads Up Football news:
- WRAL-TV in Raleigh, North Carolina, said area high schools adopting the Heads Up Football program was one of the top high school sports stories of 2014.
- As part of the NFL's Fit Week, Roman Oben, the league's director of youth and high school football, rang the closing bell at Nasdaq Stock Market on Tuesday with a team from an area Heads Up Football league, according to CNN Money.
- USA Football looked at how Webb City's John Roderique uses his experience as a USA Football Master Trainer to bolster his Missouri powerhouse program.
-- Bill Bradley, contributing editor