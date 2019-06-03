Roger Goodell repeats stance to shorten preseason

If the NFL's top executive has his way, the NFL could be on a path to shortening the preseason slate as the NFL and NFLPA head on a path to a new collective bargaining agreement.
Speaking to reporters at Jim Kelly's 33rd charity golf tournament outside of Buffalo, NFL Commissioner Roger Goodell repeated his stance on a desire to reduce the current four-game schedule, via John Wawrow of The Associated Press.
According to Wawrow, Goodell drew on discussions he had with coaches around the league before concluding the current span of preseason games is not required to evaluate players before the start of the regular season.
Goodell told reporters the league should strive to accomplish tasks at a high level, "and I'm not sure preseason games meet that level right now," via Wawrow.
The length of preseason action comes up every summer, of course, but Goodell entrenched in an idea that the exhibition games need to be cut from four games could eventually effect change.
Goodell also touched on other subjects Monday morning and revealed the league has scheduled conference calls in the coming week with coaches. The league plans to discuss with the coaches a proposal surrounding the expansion of replay reviews and allow expanding replay reviews and allowing coaches to challenge pass-interference calls within the final two minutes of a game.