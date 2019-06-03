Around the NFL

Roger Goodell repeats stance to shorten preseason

Published: Jun 03, 2019 at 07:03 AM
Headshot_Author_Herbie-Tiope_1400x1000
Herbie Teope

If the NFL's top executive has his way, the NFL could be on a path to shortening the preseason slate as the NFL and NFLPA head on a path to a new collective bargaining agreement.

Speaking to reporters at Jim Kelly's 33rd charity golf tournament outside of Buffalo, NFL Commissioner Roger Goodell repeated his stance on a desire to reduce the current four-game schedule, via John Wawrow of The Associated Press.

According to Wawrow, Goodell drew on discussions he had with coaches around the league before concluding the current span of preseason games is not required to evaluate players before the start of the regular season.

Goodell told reporters the league should strive to accomplish tasks at a high level, "and I'm not sure preseason games meet that level right now," via Wawrow.

The length of preseason action comes up every summer, of course, but Goodell entrenched in an idea that the exhibition games need to be cut from four games could eventually effect change.

Goodell also touched on other subjects Monday morning and revealed the league has scheduled conference calls in the coming week with coaches. The league plans to discuss with the coaches a proposal surrounding the expansion of replay reviews and allow expanding replay reviews and allowing coaches to challenge pass-interference calls within the final two minutes of a game.

Click here to read the full AP report.

This article has been reproduced in a new format and may be missing content or contain faulty links. Please use the Contact Us link in our site footer to report an issue.

Related Content

news

Vikings WR Justin Jefferson (hamstring) listed as questionable vs. Saints

Justin Jefferson (hamstring) indicated Thursday he wouldn't return unless at 100%, but the Vikings left the door open for him to possibly play Sunday by listing him as questionable vs. the Saints. 
news

Bengals WR Ja'Marr Chase (back) questionable to play Sunday vs. Texans

Cincinnati Bengals wide receiver Ja'Marr Chase (back bruise) is officially questionable for Sunday's Week 10 game against the Houston Texans.
news

2023 NFL season, Week 10: Three things to watch for in Colts-Patriots in Germany

NFL.com's Brenna White breaks down three things to watch for when the Indianapolis Colts face off against the New England Patriots in Frankfurt, Germany.
news

NFL news roundup: Latest league updates from Friday, Nov. 10

NFL.com keeps you up to date with all of the latest league news from around the NFL. Visit NFL.com's transaction hub for a daily breakdown.
news

Bills' Von Miller not seeking revenge against Broncos this week: 'I left on good terms'

Von Miller is set to face the Broncos for the first time after spending 10 years in Denver, but the Bills pass rusher isn't calling it a revenge game.
news

49ers QB Brock Purdy takes ownership of turnovers: 'I have to be smart with the ball'

Coming off the 49ers' bye week, QB Brock Purdy took ownership of his recent turnovers and feels ready end San Francisco's three-game losing streak.
news

Tyson Bagent bests Bryce Young: Undrafted rookie QBs move to 2-0 vs. No. 1 overall rookie QBs in common draft era

Bears QB Tyson Bagent became the second undrafted rookie in the common draft era to earn a win over a No. 1 overall rookie QB in Bryce Young on Thursday night. 
news

WR Adam Thielen: Panthers' offense 'not hitting on any cylinders' 

The Carolina Panthers lost 16-13 to the Chicago Bears on Thursday night, and wide receiver Adam Thielen expressed his frustration. "We're just not hitting on all cylinders right now. We're not hitting on any cylinders," Thielen said. 
news

Bears RB D'Onta Foreman scores game-winning TD in first game against former team

The Chicago Bears defeated the Carolina Panthers, 16-13, on Thursday night, a victory which was decided by a third-quarter touchdown run by D'Onta Foreman, who spent the 2022 season with Carolina.
news

2023 NFL season, Week 10: What We Learned from Bears' win over the Panthers on Thursday night

Behind a trio of field goals and a touchdown by former Panther D'Onta Foreman, the Chicago Bears defeated Carolina 16-13 Thursday night.
news

Week 10 Thursday inactives: Carolina Panthers at Chicago Bears

The official inactives for Thursday Night Football: Carolina Panthers at Chicago Bears
news

Bengals WR Tee Higgins (hamstring) expected to miss Week 10 game vs. Texans

Bengals WR Tee Higgins, who injured his hamstring in practice on Wednesday, did not practice today  and is expected to miss Sunday's game against the Texans, NFL Network Insider Ian Rapoport reported.