Roger Goodell: Relationship with Jerry Jones is great

NFL Commissioner Roger Goodell says he has a "great" relationship with Dallas Cowboys owner Jerry Jones and that disagreements are part of the process of trying to make the league stronger.

"That's how we operate in the league. We have different views that make us stronger," Goodell said at the Winter League Meeting in Texas on Wednesday. "I respect that, I respect Jerry, I respect everyone else in that room. They all have strong views about the way we do things, and I think that's made us successful."

Jones said some of the disagreements he's had with Goodell stemmed from a desire to see the league make certain changes moving forward.

"I know how much Roger Goodell loves the National Football League and he should love it even more right now," Jones said. "He does love this league, there's no question of that in my mind. He's been very good to league.

"As with any organization of any type whether it be business, social or otherwise, you have to evolve and make changes. And frankly this has been about."

Here's another takeaway from the Winter League Meetings:

Goodell's new contract, which expires in March 2024, will be his final extension with the league, NFL spokesman Joe Lockhart confirmed to NFL Network Insider Ian Rapoport at the Winter League Meeting on Wednesday.

Lockhart added that Goodell will spend time helping the league identify his potential successor at commissioner over the next seven years.

"The job changes," Goodell said about his stint as commissioner on Wednesday. "I think the challenges are different ... I think there is a limit to how many years that you should serve in this, but that's a determination that's made, obviously, with the ownership and also by yourself and your family. And that's something that we've done. And I'm prepared and ready to go."

Goodell signed a five-year contract extension with the league last week, according to a memo sent to NFL owners from Compensation Committee. In the memo, the Compensation Committee stated the contract "has been signed by the Commissioner and by [Falcons owner] Arthur Blank, on behalf of the League entities."

Goodell, 58, succeeded Paul Tagliabue in September of 2006. He first joined the league as an intern back in 1982.

"I haven't made any determinations," Goodell said about the next six years. "This is something that I'm looking forward to. I'm looking forward to the challenges. I think our league is in a great position. We obviously have challenges just like any other industry. And we're excited about addressing this as a league, and I think we're doing that from a position of strength."

