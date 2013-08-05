Roger Goodell promotes safety at Ohio State Moms Clinic

This past weekend's health and safety news from the world of sports:
- The Columbus Dispatch wrote about the Moms Clinic at Ohio State University on Thursday, featuring NFL Commissioner Roger Goodell.
- Free-agent wide receivers Austin Collie and Laurent Robinson, both of whom missed significant time last season because of concussions, will receive second tryouts with the San Francisco 49ers this weekend, the Sacramento Bee reported.
- Niners linebacker Patrick Willis will miss most of the preseason games with a slight fracture in his right hand, ESPN reported.
- The Titans' official website that Collin Mooney's military experience is helping him to compete at fullback for Tennessee.
- The Associated Press wrote about how Georgia Southern University is using its football team for concussion research.
- Deadspin reported Florida coach Will Muschamp is taking grief for saying in a press conference that woodpeckers cannot get concussions, which science has proven.
- A former official with the World Anti-Doping Agency praised Major League Baseball for its drug-testing policies, the Los Angeles Times reported.
- Despite the controversy, an Atlanta-area high school has adopted the Guardian Cap, according to myfoxatlanta.com.
-- Bill Bradley, contributing editor