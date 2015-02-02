Roger Goodell praises Heads Up Football for improving safety

Monday's Heads Up Football news:
- Commissioner Roger Goodell talked about the Heads Up Football program and its impact during his state-of-the-league press conference.
- The Arizona Republic featured Arizona Special Olympians and Pro Bowl players who teamed up for a Punt, Pass and Kick Competition.
- The Valley News in West Lebanon, New Hampshire, featured former NFL player Ralph Kurek, who works with the Heads Up Football program when he's not teaching skiing.
-- Bill Bradley, contributing editor