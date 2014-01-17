Roger Goodell on settlement: 'We think there is sufficient funding'

Published: Jan 17, 2014 at 04:33 AM

Appearing Friday morning on CBNC's "Squawk Box," NFL Commissioner Roger Goodell said via Pro Football Talk that he thought there was sufficient funding in the league's $765 million settlement with retired players.

The settlement is in limbo while U.S. District Judge Anita Brody awaits the additional information she requested on how the settlement would be distributed.

Meanwhile, PR Newswire published reactions from plaintiffs/former players on the settlement being delayed while Judge Brody waits for more details.

-- Bill Bradley, contributing editor

This article has been reproduced in a new format and may be missing content or contain faulty links. Please use the Contact Us link in our site footer to report an issue.

