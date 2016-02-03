Around the NFL

Roger Goodell: No PSI violations in 2015 spot checks

Published: Feb 03, 2016 at 01:43 AM
Kevin Patra

The NFL found no issues with football inflation during the course of the 2015 season, Commissioner Roger Goodell said.

Speaking on The Rich Eisen Show on Tuesday, Goodell covered a number of topics, including confirming that the NFL did not conduct research on how footballs respond to air pressure, but rather simply to ensure the teams were following the proper guidelines.

The spot checks found no PSI violations, Goodell said.

There will likely be more questions on this topic when the Commissioner meets with the media later this week.

On if the NFL conducted a scientific test to measure footballs and PSI throughout this season:

On if he has had any contact with Tom Brady:

You can read the Commissioner's entire conversation with Eisen at NFLCommunications.com

