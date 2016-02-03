Roger Goodell: No PSI violations in 2015 spot checks

The NFL found no issues with football inflation during the course of the 2015 season, Commissioner Roger Goodell said.
Speaking on The Rich Eisen Show on Tuesday, Goodell covered a number of topics, including confirming that the NFL did not conduct research on how footballs respond to air pressure, but rather simply to ensure the teams were following the proper guidelines.
The spot checks found no PSI violations, Goodell said.
There will likely be more questions on this topic when the Commissioner meets with the media later this week.
