 Skip to main content
Advertising

Roger Goodell: NFL would help fund Oakland Raiders stadium

Published: Dec 06, 2012 at 01:04 PM

OAKLAND, Calif. -- NFL Commissioner Roger Goodell said Thursday the league is willing to contribute funding to help build a stadium in Oakland to keep the Raiders in town.

Goodell said it is crucial that the Raiders improve their stadium situation. They currently play in outdated O.co Coliseum and have said they would like a more modern facility at the same location. There have been talks between the team and city officials, but nothing concrete has happened as of yet.

"It's our stage. It's part of where we present our game. It's the biggest part," Goodell said. "It's also really important to the fan experience. Having full stadiums is critical for us. We want to have our fans in the stadium, we want to make sure they have the best facilities, we want to make sure the teams can generate enough revenue to be successful and competitive."

The NFL already contributed $200 million to help fund a new stadium for the San Francisco 49ers in Santa Clara. Goodell said the league also would be able to fund a stadium for the Raiders if a deal was reached.

Goodell also said the Raiders could share the 49ers' stadium when it is scheduled to open in 2014.

"The priority is what the community and the team work out," Goodell said. "I think it's a great benefit that there's a stadium across the bay that's going to be a state-of-the-art facility. That's terrific. So that's an option if this community and the Raiders choose that. But that's a decision they have to make."

There has speculation the Raiders could move back to Los Angeles if they don't get their stadium situation resolved in the Bay Area. Goodell said there is nothing new on moving a team to Los Angeles, and it would take a three-quarters league vote for it to happen.

"It all comes down to a stadium solution," Goodell said. "If we can find the right kind of stadium solution, we'll work on a team at that point."

Copyright 2012 by The Associated Press

This article has been reproduced in a new format and may be missing content or contain faulty links. Please use the Contact Us link in our site footer to report an issue.

Related Content

news

Keenan Allen 'absolutely' believes he'll be with Chargers in 2024: 'I don't see myself going anywhere'

Keenan Allen's future with the Chargers is a topic of uncertainty as he holds a $34.71 million 2024 cap hit against the Bolts. Nonetheless, Allen is quite emphatic that he's not leaving Los Angeles.
news

Where Buccaneers QB Baker Mayfield lands in 2024 'kind of depends' on who his offensive coordinator is

Following a career resurgence for the Tampa Bay Buccaneers with Canales as his offensive coordinator, quarterback Baker Mayfield is an impending free agent, and finding the right OC fit will be hugely important factor as to where he lands.
news

Raiders expected to hire former Cardinals head coach Kliff Kingsbury as offensive coordinator

Kliff Kingsbury, the former head coach of the Arizona Cardinals, is expected to be hired as the Las Vegas Raiders' offensive coordinator, NFL Network Insider Mike Garafolo reported Thursday.
news

Rams planning to promote LBs coach, pass rush coordinator Chris Shula to defensive coordinator

The Los Angeles Rams are planning to promote linebackers coach and pass rush coordinator Chris Shula to their defensive coordinator position, NFL Network Insider Ian Rapoport reported Thursday, per sources.