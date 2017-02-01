Roger Goodell: NFL 'is moving on' from Deflategate

"The thing you have to do every day is earn that trust, earn that credibility and it's by how you act and how you do things," Goodell said when asked about the perceived erosion of trust between the league office and fans. "Be transparent, making sure people understand the decisions you make. I don't expect for one second, for people to agree with every decision I make or we make as a league. Those are always difficult, sometimes contentious and sometimes less than perfect decision. But you do them in the best interest of the long-term health of the game and the NFL. And I think we do that. We always seek to do things better. I will always seek to do things better. That is how we'll continue to operate. And if we can do it differently, we'll do it differently."