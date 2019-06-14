Roger Goodell: NFL is better because of Pat Bowlen

"Pat was always thinking about the long-term success and stability of the NFL as a whole, and we often shared contrarian views that didn't always align with the conventional thinking of our peers. My favorite Pat Bowlen memory is of the two of us kicking each other under the table with excitement, like a couple of school kids, as we were finalizing the television agreement that brought Rupert Murdoch and FOX into the NFL as a broadcast partner in 1993. It has always stuck in my mind as a testament to his vision for doing what was right for the immediate and long-term future of our League. It wasn't a popular decision at the time, but it was the right one.