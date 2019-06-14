Around the NFL

Roger Goodell: NFL is better because of Pat Bowlen

Published: Jun 14, 2019 at 02:34 AM
Headshot_Author_Kevin-Patra_2020
Kevin Patra

Around the NFL Writer

Denver Broncos owner Pat Bowlen died Thursday at age 75 after a long struggle with Alzheimer's disease.

Bowlen, who bought the Denver franchise with his siblings in 1984, helped the Broncos become one of the winningest teams in NFL history, earning three Super Bowl trophies, and will be enshrined in the Pro Football Hall of Fame with the 2019 class this August in Canton.

Friday morning, NFL Commissioner Roger Goodell led a cacophony of praise for Bowlen's extraordinary life and the influence he had on the league and beyond:

"Pat was driven by the will to succeed and his competitive spirit made him a great leader. We all will greatly miss him and his kindness, passion and wisdom," Goodell said in a statement.

"Pat had a deep love for the game of football, the Broncos and the City of Denver. In the 35 years he owned the Broncos, he helped deliver a remarkable 21 winning seasons and seven Super Bowl appearances, including three titles.

"Our league is also better because of Pat's extraordinary contributions. As co-chair of the NFL Management Council Executive Committee and the chair of the NFL Broadcasting Committee, Pat played an instrumental role in many facets of our League that benefited fans, players and clubs.

"Pat personified all that's right about the NFL and is extremely deserving of this summer's recognition as a member of the Pro Football Hall of Fame.

"We send our deepest condolences to Annabel, the Bowlen family and Broncos' fans in Denver and around the world."

NFL owners, teams and players mourn the loss of longtime Broncos owner Pat Bowlen:

Cowboys owner Jerry Jones:

"This is a sad day for all of the people whose lives were touched by Pat Bowlen. It's a sad day for football and for the NFL.

"From the day I became involved in professional football, Pat's influence inspired me. He loved the League, and he loved the game, and he cared deeply for the future of the NFL. I immediately felt a kindred spirit -- a brotherhood. I had great respect for his passion and enjoyed working side-by-side with him. He recruited me to be a part of a group of owners who were instrumental in selecting a dark-horse candidate for Commissioner in 1989 -- Paul Tagliabue. It was something he felt was critical for the future success of the League, and he was right.

"Pat was always thinking about the long-term success and stability of the NFL as a whole, and we often shared contrarian views that didn't always align with the conventional thinking of our peers. My favorite Pat Bowlen memory is of the two of us kicking each other under the table with excitement, like a couple of school kids, as we were finalizing the television agreement that brought Rupert Murdoch and FOX into the NFL as a broadcast partner in 1993. It has always stuck in my mind as a testament to his vision for doing what was right for the immediate and long-term future of our League. It wasn't a popular decision at the time, but it was the right one.

"His leadership of the Broncos and his dedication to the entire League will serve as a template of excellence in sports ownership that will be emulated and admired for years to come. And that's a wonderful legacy.

"Our thoughts and support go out to his family and also to football fans all over the country who have benefited from his wisdom and his love for our game."

Former NFL commissioner Paul Tagliabue:

"Pat Bowlen and I spent a great deal of time together during my 17 years as Commissioner. He volunteered on more than a dozen League Committees so we often had meetings in our New York office during the day and then enjoyed dinner conversation at night revolving around our families and his love for the Broncos, their fans and their players Pat was an extraordinary leader and open-minded consensus builder. I have long considered Pat one of the top five NFL owners in League history. My wife Chan and I extend our sincere condolences to Annabel and the entire Bowlen family."

New Orleans Saints Owner Gayle Benson:

"My thoughts and prayers go out to Annabel and the entire Bowlen family following Pat Bowlen's passing last night. Pat Bowlen purchased the Broncos shortly before my late husband Tom bought the Saints and like him, played a pivotal role in the success of his team and also benefited his community through philanthropy. Not only was he a great steward of his franchise and leader in the city, but Pat also made significant contributions to our game at a league level. The leadership role he played in the areas of broadcasting, international growth, and labor relations helped produce results that have continued to grow our league's popularity worldwide."

Falcons owner Arthur Blank:

"Pat's legacy and impact on the Broncos and the community of Denver will not only be remembered for his team's success on the field, but for the lives he has touched along the way. His contributions to the game of football will be immortalized with his enshrinement in the Hall of Fame as Pat led the Broncos organization and created one of the most sought-after cultures in sports, while becoming one of the staple franchises in the NFL. On behalf of the Atlanta Falcons organization and my family, our condolences go out to his wife Annabel, the entire Bowlen family, and the Broncos organization."

This article has been reproduced in a new format and may be missing content or contain faulty links. Please use the Contact Us link in our site footer to report an issue.

Related Content

news

Bears are not currently shopping pass rusher Robert Quinn

The Chicago Bears are not currently shopping pass rusher Robert Quinn, NFL Network Insider Ian Rapoport reported Wednesday. Quinn compiled 18.5 sacks in 16 games in 2021 and has no more guaranteed money remaining on his contract.

news

Arthur Smith: Cordarrelle Patterson will 'move around at a lot of spots' for Falcons in 2022

The Falcons could add a playmaker to its receiving corps in this week's draft, but it will remain an inexperienced unit. With that reality, Atlanta will lean heavily on running back Cordarrelle Patterson in the passing game.

news

Ryan Poles knows Bears need WRs but won't reach: 'I'm not overcooking this board'

Entering the 2022 NFL Draft, the Chicago Bears desperately need to fill out their wide receiver room with difference-making talent. But with no first-round pick, new GM Ryan Poles won't reach if all the top-shelf playmakers are off the board by pick No. 39.

news

Running back Melvin Gordon re-signing with Broncos for one year, up to $5M

Melvin Gordon is re-signing with the Broncos on one-year deal worth up to $5 million, NFL Network Insider Ian Rapoport reported.

news

Robert Quinn wants to stay with Bears, but knows 'this is a crazy business'

Interested teams have been gauging the possibility of acquiring Robert Quinn via trade, NFL Network Insider Ian Rapoport reported. Quinn was in Chicago on Tuesday meeting the team's new coaching staff, per Rapoport, but such a meeting doesn't preclude the Bears from trading the 31-year-old edge rusher.

news

Panthers GM Scott Fitterer has had talks with 'three to four' teams about trading for No. 6 pick

Carolina sit as a pivot point of the 2022 NFL Draft. Currently at No. 6 overall, Panthers general manager Scott Fitterer has multiple options at his disposal on Thursday night.

news

Derrick Henry becomes minority owner of Major League Soccer's Nashville SC

Titans RB Derrick Henry was announced as a minority owner in Nashville SC, the MLS club announced.

news

Derek Carr on report that Raiders, Packers are discussing Darren Waller trade: 'Lol no chance'

Rumors of a Darren Waller trade to Green Bay reached Derek Carr this week. The Raiders QB laughed off the possibility of Las Vegas trading away his longtime top target.

news

Packers GM Brian Gutekunst: 2022 NFL Draft is deep at receiver

Green Bay used a first-round pick on a WR since Javon Walker in 2002. With two first-round picks following the Davante Adams trade and a glaring need at wideout, GM Brian Gutekunst could break the streak this year.

news

49ers TE George Kittle: Trey Lance has 'insane ceiling,' 'reminds me most of Josh Allen'

49ers tight end George Kittle recently told the "I Am Athlete" podcast that he does not have a preference between Jimmy Garoppolo and Trey Lance, but he also admits that Lance reminds him of Josh Allen and has an "insane ceiling."

news

Commanders coach Ron Rivera: DE Chase Young (ACL) doing 'well,' 'attacking rehab'

Young's status for his third season is looking good so far after tearing his ACL in 2021, according to Commanders head coach Ron Rivera, who said the defensive end is doing well in his recovery, but offered no timetable.

news

Fifth-year option tracker for first-round picks from the 2019 NFL Draft

The deadline for NFL teams to option the fifth year on rookie contracts for their 2019 first-round picks is Monday, May 2.

Gamepass_vert_web_r

Get exclusive access to the offseason for $9.99

Go behind the scenes and watch the offseason like never before.

SIGN UP NOW