Roger Goodell: NFL compromised enough in HGH testing talks

The NFL appears to be done negotiating with the NFL Players Association over implementation of testing for human growth hormone.
Fox Sports' Alex Marvez reported that NFL Commissioner Roger Goodell said Wednesday the league will make no more concessions with the union in talks over testing.
The disagreement between the sides is over the appeals process involving non-positive tests -- such a player being discovered in possession of such performance-enhancing drugs away from the testing process. The union wants independent arbitration on appeals, while the NFL wants Goodell involved in the process.
