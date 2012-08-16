Roger Goodell issues letter promoting safety in youth football

The health and safety of players at all levels of the game is our first priority. Among our most important initiatives is helping athletes and their coaches know the signs and symptoms of concussion; and what to do if they suspect an athlete has a head injury. Through the leadership of our NFL Head, Neck and Spine Committee and partnerships with organizations like the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC), we are finding new ways to protect players, adapt to scientific discoveries, and promote a culture of safety.