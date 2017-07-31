Around the NFL

Roger Goodell: 'I don't think any teams tank'

Published: Jul 31, 2017 at 08:40 AM

The Jets have done their best to resist the "tanking" label attached to their offseason after the club jettisoned the remainder of their core veterans like Darrelle Revis, Brandon Marshall and Eric Decker.

On Monday, NFL Commissioner Roger Goodell said he did not believe the Jets -- or any team for that matter -- were purposely trying to lose games.

"I don't think any team tanks, I really don't," Goodell said during a visit to Jets training camp in Florham Park, New Jersey, via ESPN's Rich Cimini.

He added: "I think teams, depending on where you are, go through transitions. They are looking to sort of say, 'We need to build more talent here, we'll do it through the draft. Let's let some of our veteran players go and develop some of our younger players.'

"That's always been part of football. That's always been part of sports. ... Every team does that differently."

Due to a potentially enticing crop of quarterbacks who may or may not be sitting atop the 2018 draft board, the Jets' pivot toward younger, cheaper, controllable talent has taken on a different feel around the NFL. The Cleveland Browns had a startlingly similar start to the 2016 offseason after installing Sashi Brown as executive vice president and Paul Depodesta as chief strategy officer. While acquiring a potential franchise quarterback is part of any rebuild, the foundation of any team is cost-effective in-prime talent. The Jets were headed in a similar direction under former general manager John Idzik, but after a surprising 10-win season in 2015 with Mike Maccagnan, they opted to add veterans to their stable.

Life is much different in Florham Park now where, like Cleveland, the focus is on throwing rookies into the deep end and forcing them to swim. I wrote about first and second-round picks Jamal Adams and Marcus Maye on Monday and why their 2017 regular seasons could be a barometer for how long this rebuild takes. If that is considered "tanking," then it's tanking with a gigantic caveat. The Jets' coaching staff still has a glut of young players they need to improve.

This article has been reproduced in a new format and may be missing content or contain faulty links. Please use the Contact Us link in our site footer to report an issue.

Related Content

news

Former second-round pick Denzel Mims requests trade from Jets

Denzel Mims, a 2020 second-round draft pick, has requested a trade out of New York via a statement released by his agent.

news

Rams, Bengals end joint practice early following multiple fights

The Los Angeles Rams and Cincinnati Bengals ended their joint practice early on Thursday after multiple fights broke out.

news

NFL news roundup: Latest league updates from Thursday, Aug. 25

NFL.com keeps you up to date with all of the latest league news from around the NFL. Visit NFL.com's transaction hub for a daily breakdown.

news

Top 100 Players of 2022: Top 20 players revealed in alphabetical order ahead of final episodes

The final two episodes of the Top 100 Players of 2022 will air on Sunday, Aug. 28 at 8 p.m. ET, but we already know the 20 players who are still in the running to claim the top spot. NFL Media has revealed the players (in alphabetical order) voted on as the top 20 in the sport.

news

Dolphins' Mike McDaniel ignoring 'misleading' Mike Gesicki trade rumors: 'It's kind of a no-ends process'

Rumors of Mike Gesicki's name being floated in trade talks surfaced following the tight end's extended participation versus Las Vegas. Miami's Mike McDaniel responded to these rumblings Thursday with a lengthy explanation.

news

Tom Brady to play in Buccaneers' preseason finale against Colts

Tom Brady is set to get a few warm-up reps before the start of the regular season. TB12 will start the Buccaneers' preseason finale on Saturday against the Colts.

news

JC Tretter, NFLPA president and former Browns center, retires after nine seasons

NFLPA president and former Cleveland Browns center JC Tretter announced his retirement Thursday after nine NFL seasons.

news

Stomach bug causes Dolphins to cancel joint practice with Eagles

The Dolphins and Eagles canceled Thursday's joint practice due to a non-COVID-related illness. NFL Network Insider Mike Garafolo reported that the Dolphins are dealing with a stomach bug with multiple players sick and vomiting overnight.

news

Cowboys LT Tyron Smith suffers avulsion fracture of knee, out until at least December

Tyron Smith suffered an avulsion fracture of the knee in Wednesday's practice and needs surgery, NFL Network Insider Ian Rapoport reported Thursday. Smith won't be back on the field until December, if at all this season.

news

49ers GM John Lynch: WR Brandon Aiyuk has 'made a giant leap' heading into Year 3

Niners wide receiver Brandon Aiyuk generated 748 yards and five touchdowns as a rookie. The expectations in San Francisco suggest he could blast past those numbers this season.

news

Saints QB Jameis Winston says he'd 'love to play' in Friday's preseason game, is feeling 'better every day' in recovery from sprained foot

Saints quarterback Jameis Winston told reporters Wednesday that he's feeling "better every day" in his recovery from both his torn ACL from last season and the foot sprain he suffered earlier this month, and professed his desire to play in Friday's preseason finale versus the Chargers.

news

Jaguars running back James Robinson 'so close' to return for Week 1

James Robinson said he wouldn't rush back from his Achilles injury. However, it now appears the Jacksonville Jaguars running back is on pace to return for the season opener against the Washington Commanders.

Single game tickets available now!

You won't want to miss a moment of the 2022 season!

BUY NOW
NFL+ is here!

NFL+ gives you the freedom to watch LIVE out-of-market preseason games, LIVE local and primetime regular season and postseason games on your phone or tablet, the best NFL programming on-demand, and MORE!

MORE