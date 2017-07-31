Roger Goodell: 'I don't think any teams tank'

Due to a potentially enticing crop of quarterbacks who may or may not be sitting atop the 2018 draft board, the Jets' pivot toward younger, cheaper, controllable talent has taken on a different feel around the NFL. The Cleveland Browns had a startlingly similar start to the 2016 offseason after installing Sashi Brown as executive vice president and Paul Depodesta as chief strategy officer. While acquiring a potential franchise quarterback is part of any rebuild, the foundation of any team is cost-effective in-prime talent. The Jets were headed in a similar direction under former general manager John Idzik, but after a surprising 10-win season in 2015 with Mike Maccagnan, they opted to add veterans to their stable.