Roger Goodell: Given popularity, you should expect a lot from NFL

Published: Feb 26, 2015 at 04:30 AM

Thursday's health and safety news from the world of football:

  • During a Q&A session with the Canton (Ohio) Regional Chamber of Commerce, the Alliance Review reported that Commissioner Roger Goodell said the league faces a big responsibility in terms of player conduct. Hall of Fame lineman Dan Dierdorf served as moderator.
  • Med Page Today reported on study published by the American Academy of Neurology that found protective helmet covers are unlikely to prevent concussions. Health News Today also reported on the study, adding a statement from researcher John Lloyd, of BRAINS Inc. in San Antonio, Florida.
  • CTV reported that the Toronto District School Board will vote soon on a new concussion policy that focuses on educating teachers.

-- Bill Bradley, contributing editor

This article has been reproduced in a new format and may be missing content or contain faulty links. Please use the Contact Us link in our site footer to report an issue.

