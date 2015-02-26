Roger Goodell: Given popularity, you should expect a lot from NFL

Thursday's health and safety news from the world of football:
- During a Q&A session with the Canton (Ohio) Regional Chamber of Commerce, the Alliance Review reported that Commissioner Roger Goodell said the league faces a big responsibility in terms of player conduct. Hall of Fame lineman Dan Dierdorf served as moderator.
- Med Page Today reported on study published by the American Academy of Neurology that found protective helmet covers are unlikely to prevent concussions. Health News Today also reported on the study, adding a statement from researcher John Lloyd, of BRAINS Inc. in San Antonio, Florida.
- The Winnsboro, South Carolina, reported that the University of South Carolina football players will wear Vector Mouth Guards to detect the severity of hits this year.
- WIVB-TV in Buffalo featuredBuffalo Bills quarterback Fred Jackson, who will take part in the Buffalo Sabres' "Concussion Awareness Night" on Thursday. Niagara-Wheatfield Tribune also looked at the event.
- CTV reported that the Toronto District School Board will vote soon on a new concussion policy that focuses on educating teachers.
