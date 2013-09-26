Roger Goodell discusses health, safety issues with NFL Media

Published: Sep 26, 2013 at 10:07 AM

NFL Commissioner Roger Goodell talked with NFL Media reporter Judy Battista on Thursday about many of the current issues affecting the league.

They discussed a number of player health and safety topics, from safety rules to concussions, from the $765 million settlement with retired players over a concussion lawsuit to the implementation of human growth hormone testing.

  • Goodell said the league is adamant about enforcing rules that will help the league's safety initiatives.
  • Goodell said all indications are that the Oakland Raiders properly handled Terrelle Pryor's Monday night concussion, a situation that is being probed by the NFL Players Association. Goodell said Pryor's head injury was spotted by the athletic trainer assigned to the press box.
  • Goodell said the $765 million concussion lawsuit settlement was good for the retired players and their families.
  • And Goodell said he will not compromise his authority for the implementation of HGH testing, a condition the union has said is holding up the deal.

