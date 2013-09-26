Roger Goodell discusses health, safety issues with NFL Media

NFL Commissioner Roger Goodell talked with NFL Media reporter Judy Battista on Thursday about many of the current issues affecting the league.
They discussed a number of player health and safety topics, from safety rules to concussions, from the $765 million settlement with retired players over a concussion lawsuit to the implementation of human growth hormone testing.
- Goodell said the league is adamant about enforcing rules that will help the league's safety initiatives.
- Goodell said all indications are that the Oakland Raiders properly handled Terrelle Pryor's Monday night concussion, a situation that is being probed by the NFL Players Association. Goodell said Pryor's head injury was spotted by the athletic trainer assigned to the press box.
- Goodell said the $765 million concussion lawsuit settlement was good for the retired players and their families.
- And Goodell said he will not compromise his authority for the implementation of HGH testing, a condition the union has said is holding up the deal.
