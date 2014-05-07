Roger Goodell: Buffalo Bills need new stadium to ensure future

Published: May 07, 2014 at 09:05 AM

BUFFALO, N.Y. -- NFL Commissioner Roger Goodell expressed optimism that the Bills will remain in Buffalo and suggested the franchise will need a new stadium to ensure its long-term viability.

In calling the Bills' recently negotiated 10-year lease agreement a "short-term solution," Goodell on Wednesday said a new stadium would be the next step in finding "the right long-term solution."

"We all want to focus and get that stadium built," Goodell said. "I'm confident we'll get there."

Goodell spoke during a pre-NFL draft event in New York City, and his comments were provided in a transcript released by the NFL.

Goodell said he's had numerous discussions with perspective owners and public officials regarding the Bills, whose future is uncertain after the team's owner and founder Ralph Wilson died in March.

The Bills will be put up for sale, opening the possibility of a new owner eventually relocating the franchise. The commissioner shed light on what the NFL's approach will be in determining the next Bills owner and the franchise's status in western New York.

Goodell said there would potentially be two votes taken by NFL owners. The first would approve sale of the team to the prospective owner selected by Wilson's estate. If necessary, a separate vote would be required to approve any relocation of the franchise.

"We are making those two separate votes," Goodell said. "The intention is that whoever buys the team will make the team work in western New York."

The Bills are essentially locked into playing at Ralph Wilson Stadium through the end of the 2019 season under the terms of the lease the franchise reached with the state and Erie County in December 2012.

The Bills would incur a $400 million penalty by broaching the prospect of moving during the lease's term. There is a one-time exception that would allow the Bills to break the lease for just under $28.4 million in 2020.

Goodell became the first to publicly suggest the Bills will require a new stadium. Previously, Bills officials and state and local leaders have called that a possibility, while not ruling out the potential of making more renovations to Ralph Wilson Stadium, which opened in 1973.

Gov. Andrew Cuomo has already recognized the likelihood of the Bills needing a new facility. On Tuesday, he state hired AECOM, a California-based architectural and design firm, to identify three or four sites across the region that could serve as the team's new home.

AECOM officials will begin touring sites on Monday and have until July 11 to produce a feasibility study to be distributed to prospective ownership groups. Sites could potentially include Buffalo as well as Niagara Falls.

The study will include estimates on the facility's revenue-generating potential through seats, suites, sponsorship, parking and concessions.

The firm also will study the potential for developing real estate around the potential stadium sites, and consider the benefits and costs of building a stadium with a retractable roof.

It has not been determined how the cost of a new stadium would be divided.

Officials believe having the framework of a new stadium plan in place would help represent the region's commitment to keeping the Bills to a new owner and the NFL.

The state has stepped up its timetable because of the possibility a new owner could be selected by Wilson's estate by the end of July and presented for approval at league meetings in October.

Copyright 2014 by The Associated Press

This article has been reproduced in a new format and may be missing content or contain faulty links. Please use the Contact Us link in our site footer to report an issue.

Related Content

news

Reinvigorated Travis Kelce chasing title following Chiefs' 'shellacking' in Super Bowl LV

After an "embarrassing" loss in Super Bowl LV, Travis Kelce wants to go win another Super Bowl "more than I ever wanted to get one in the first place." 
news

Giants RB Saquon Barkley remains vague on status as training camp creeps closer

﻿Saquon Barkley﻿ continues on his path back to the field following an ACL tear suffered early in the 2020 season, but he's not yet at the point where he can place a target on when he'll return.
news

Move The Sticks Podcast: Top Position Battles in the AFC and Lessons from the Lightning

Daniel Jeremiah and Bucky Brooks discuss team-building lessons to be learned from the the Tampa Bay Lightning, N'Keal Harry's trade request, QBs poised to sign new contracts and the most interesting position battles in the AFC.
news

Lions' QB room 'pumped' as Melissa Gonzalez, David Blough's wife, heads to Olympics

﻿David Blough﻿ is headed to Detroit Lions training camp later this month. Meanwhile, his wife, Melissa Gonzalez, will be in Tokyo competing in the Olympics. The Lions QB will be rooting on his wife from afar as she competes in the women's 400-meter hurdles. 
Gamepass_vert_web_r

See all the Action

Replay every game all season.

SIGN UP NOW