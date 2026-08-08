Roger Craig reveals he has vascular dementia during his Pro Football Hall of Fame speech

CANTON, Ohio -- Roger Craig revealed during his induction speech into the Pro Football Hall of Fame that he has vascular dementia.

The former San Francisco 49ers star running back spoke in a prerecorded video message while he sat on stage wearing his gold jacket at Tom Benson Stadium on Saturday. Presented by former teammate Jamie Williams, he received a standing ovation from the crowd and hugs from the many Hall of Famers on stage.

Nearly eight minutes into a nine-minute speech, Craig announced his diagnosis, saying his doctors believe “it may be related, at least in part, to the concussions” he experienced during his playing career.

“The changes were gradual,” Craig said. “At first, they were easy to dismiss as normal aging. Over time, my family noticed, too.”

Symptoms of vascular dementia, according to the Mayo Clinic, include: confusion; trouble finding the right words; difficulty paying attention; trouble organizing thoughts or actions; difficulty planning and following through with plans; slowed thinking; uncertainty about what to do next; and memory issues.

“Two things could be true,” Craig said. “Football gave me opportunities beyond anything I can imagine. It helped shape the man I became. At the same time, we know more today about brain health than when I played. I hope sharing my story encourages people to pay attention to their health and seek help when something doesn’t feel right.

“I want people to know that this diagnosis doesn’t define me. I am still Roger Craig. I am still a father, still a husband, a teammate, a friend and someone who loves this game and the people who brought it to my life. If sharing my story helps even one family or one former player, then it’s worth it. Football gave me everything: opportunity, discipline, lifelong friends and the platform to grow as a man. This honor belongs to my parents who started it all.”

Selected by the 49ers in the second round of the 1983 draft as a fullback out of Nebraska, Craig become one of the most versatile players in league history.

He excelled as a runner, receiver and blocker, helping the 49ers win three of their five Super Bowls.

In 1985, Craig became the first player in NFL history to have 1,000 yards rushing and 1,000 yards receiving in a season. He was the AP NFL Offensive Player of the Year in 1988.

“When I learned that Bill Walsh wanted me, that meant something because he saw something in me that others didn’t,” Craig said. “He didn’t just want a running back, he wanted a complete football player. He trusted me to do whatever the team needed. That’s why a 1,000-yard rushing, 1,000-yard receiving season means so much to me. We weren’t chasing numbers. We were chasing wins. I didn’t realize I was making history. It just felt like we were doing something special as a team. Looking back, I can appreciate how difficult it is and how few players have done it since.

“What means the most is knowing we helped expand what people thought a running back could be. None of that happens without great teammates. What made those 49ers teams special: We weren’t selfish. We didn’t care who got the credit. We cared about winning.”

Craig was selected from the seniors category and entered the Pro Football Hall of Fame Class of 2026 with Drew Brees, Larry Fitzgerald, Luke Kuechly and Adam Vinatieri.