Roger Craig's versatility helped fuel 49ers dynasty, earned him entry into Hall of Fame

SANTA CLARA, Calif. -- The San Francisco 49ers’ dynasty had launched even before Roger Craig arrived in 1983 as a fullback out of Nebraska.

Craig’s versatility as a runner, receiver and blocker helped elevate Bill Walsh’s offense to an even higher level as a perfect fit in a trendsetting scheme.

"Roger was a pioneer,” former 49ers quarterback Steve Young said. “Our offense allowed for new things to happen, and it demanded running backs who could catch the football, and run routes, and be dynamic and still line up in the eye and go downhill off tackle. It asked more of anyone and Roger answered that. He could do all the things that Earl Campbell could do, but all this other stuff that was now being asked. Now that you look at the game today, Roger was the first one to do that.”

Craig’s success in the offense led to him becoming the first player ever to reach 1,000 yards rushing and receiving in the same season, helped San Francisco win three more Super Bowl titles and eventually made him a Pro Football Hall of Famer.

Craig will be inducted into the Hall on Saturday after being chosen from the seniors category after being passed over for years as higher profile 49ers players like Joe Montana, Jerry Rice and Young got the accolades. Craig declined to be interviewed for this story but his former teammates had plenty to say.

“He was an amazing football player that I think was grossly underappreciated how good he was,” longtime guard Randy Cross said. “Part of that’s being that he came into the league as a fullback at Nebraska for Mike Rozier. Then he comes to us and he’s basically a fullback with Wendell Tyler. But Bill had all the faith in the world in what he can do with him and Roger changed the running back position.”