Roethlisberger would welcome Burress back with open arms

The talk surrounding Plaxico Burress returning to a former team has focused on the New York Giants, with whom he won Super Bowl XLII. But what about his other former team, the Pittsburgh Steelers?
According to the *Pittsburgh Tribune-Review* on Tuesday, quarterback Ben Roethlisberger has kept in contact with Burress since the wide receiver's release from prison a couple of weeks ago. Could a possible reunion be in the works? The duo played together during Roethlisberger's rookie season of 2005.
"I've talked to Plax a number of times in the last couple of weeks," Roethlisberger said. "I told him, 'Hey, if you came back here that would be awesome, but I'm just happy to see you playing again,' because he's a good guy."
Burress, who last played during the 2008 season, will be a free agent once the NFL lockout ends.
Roethlisberger, who was Burress' neighbor in Pittsburgh, made his comments during his football camp for children ages 7 to 14.
The quarterback also addressed the lockout and why the Steelers, who will return most of their starters from a team that again reached the Super Bowl last season, expect to be in good shape once it ends.
"It's not like we need a rookie center or a new quarterback, someone to learn the offense right away, so I think we are better equipped (to deal with the lockout) than we would be if we were a younger team," Roethlisberger said. "We don't need to fill many spots. I think that translates into a veteran team that can deal with things like this."