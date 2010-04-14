Roethlisberger works out with Steelers for first time this offseason

Pittsburgh Steelers quarterback Ben Roethlisberger participated in offseason conditioning work Wednesday for the first time this offseason.
Roethlisberger reported to the Steelers' practice facility one day after he met with NFL Commissioner Roger Goodell in New York to discuss the two-time Super Bowl winner's off-the-field problems.
Roethlisberger learned Monday that he will not be charged for the alleged sexual assault of a Georgia college student last month. However, he could be disciplined by the league or the Steelers for his conduct. Roethlisberger also is being sued in civil court by a former Nevada hotel employee for an alleged sexual assault in 2008. No criminal charges were filed in that case.
It appears likely that Roethlisberger will face a suspension for his actions this offseason.
NFL Network insider Jason LaCanfora believes a suspension is likely after he talked with some people in the Steelers' organization. Analyst Brian Baldinger also sees a suspension, adding that many players around the league have a big interest in how Goodell reacts to this case.
Reporters aren't permitted into the Steelers' workout areas, and players aren't expected to be made available for interviews until the on-field work starts next week.
The Associated Press contributed to this report.