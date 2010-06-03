Roethlisberger vows to make smarter decisions in second chance

"I've put a lot of thought into my life, the decisions that I've made in the past," Roethlisberger said. "I've been sitting at home thinking about things, and I've been working closely with the commissioner on ways to make changes, corrections. I'm looking forward to the second chance and the second opportunity -- not just in football, because I think everybody knows what you're going to get (from me) in football, but in life. I think that's kind of what's more important."