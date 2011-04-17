Roethlisberger still feels pain from Steelers' Super Bowl loss

Published: Apr 17, 2011 at 05:59 AM

Ben Roethlisberger, a two-time Super Bowl champion, won't soon forget about the ring that got away.

The quarterback took his locker nameplate from Super Bowl XLV -- which his Pittsburgh Steelers lost to the Green Bay Packers two months ago -- and placed it underneath the mirror in his bathroom to motivate himself.

"I want to see that every day. It hurts a lot," Roethlisberger told the Pittsburgh Post-Gazette in a story for Sunday's editions. "To see that every day is just motivation for me to work out, to bust my butt to not let it happen again because I want to be a champion. And, right now, I'm not a champion.

"The first loser, and that kills me," added Roethlisberger, who keeps the nameplates from his two Super Bowl victories in his game room. "Until I can get back to that point (winning a Super Bowl title), I want to remember the pain, and it's going to burn in me until we can get back and win one. If it never happens, I'll be killed, but I'm going to do my best to get back there."

Roethlisberger told the Post-Gazette his goal is to become the quarterback with the most Super Bowl rings. Right now, that distinction belongs to Steelers great Terry Bradshaw and fellow Hall of Famer Joe Montana, each with four.

"I want to get one more than anybody else," Roethlisberger said. "This would have been a great step, but now I feel I took a step back. This will haunt me until I can win another one. And it'll still probably haunt me a little bit. But until I win another one, it'll haunt me a lot."

Roethlisberger will be 29 next season, so he knows he doesn't have much time since NFL careers can be short. He hopes he's halfway through his career and will have three more shots at the Lombardi Trophy, like he did in his first eight NFL seasons.

Said Roethlisberger: "That's what I want to be known for -- winning games, winning Super Bowls."

This article has been reproduced in a new format and may be missing content or contain faulty links. Please use the Contact Us link in our site footer to report an issue.

Related Content

news

Broncos OLB Bradley Chubb (ankle) activated from injured reserve

Bradley Chubb is back. Denver activated its star pass rusher from injured reserve Saturday, clearing him to play for the first time in more than two months. Chubb has been sidelined since re-injuring his ankle in Week 2, which required an arthroscopic procedure to repair.
news

NFL injury updates, latest league news from Saturday, Nov. 27

Steelers CB Joe Haden, initially listed as questionable after being limited with a foot injury for most of the week, has been downgraded to out for Sunday's game versus the Bengals.
news

Pro Football Hall of Famer Curley Culp passes away at 75

Curley Culp, a Hall-of-Fame defensive tackle who revolutionized his position and became the standard for interior defensive linemen for years to come, passed away Saturday at the age of 75. A multi-time All-Pro and Pro Bowl selection, Culp played 14 seasons and was an integral part of the Chiefs' Super Bowl IV win during the 1970 season.
news

Titans WR A.J. Brown (chest) placed on injured reserve, expected to return in December

A.J. Brown's chest injury will keep him out a while. The Titans placed their top wideout on injured reserve Saturday, which sidelines him for at least the next three games. Ian Rapoport reported Brown's injury isn't considered season-ending and he should be back in December.
Gamepass_vert_web_r

See all the Action

Replay every game all season.

SIGN UP NOW