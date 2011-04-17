Roethlisberger still feels pain from Steelers' Super Bowl loss

"The first loser, and that kills me," added Roethlisberger, who keeps the nameplates from his two Super Bowl victories in his game room. "Until I can get back to that point (winning a Super Bowl title), I want to remember the pain, and it's going to burn in me until we can get back and win one. If it never happens, I'll be killed, but I'm going to do my best to get back there."