Roethlisberger starts, Parker, Woodley out

Published: Nov 09, 2008 at 07:20 AM

PITTSBURGH -- Pittsburgh Steelers running back Willie Parker and linebacker LaMarr Woodley were inactive for Sunday's game against Indianapolis, the fifth time in six games Parker has not played.

Ben Roethlisberger, who left last week's game with a shoulder injury, started Sunday for the Steelers.

Parker, a Pro Bowl running back the past two seasons, missed four games with a sprained knee, only to injure a shoulder during the Steelers' 23-6 victory over Washington on Monday night. He was replaced by Mewelde Moore, who averaged 101 yards in three starts when Parker was out.

Woodley, third in the AFC with 9.5 sacks coming into the weekend, injured a calf against the New York Giants on Oct. 26, but played against Washington. Woodley was replaced by Lawrence Timmons, Pittsburgh's first-round draft pick in 2007.

Also out for the Steelers was left tackle Marvel Smith, who missed a fourth consecutive game with back discomfort and was replaced by Max Starks.

Colts cornerback Kelvin Hayden was inactive for a fifth consecutive game, this time because of a hamstring injury. Hayden started the Colts' first four games but has not played since Oct. 5 against Houston.

