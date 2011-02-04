Roethlisberger should outscore Rodgers in Super Bowl XLV

The Packers will not be able to establish much of a ground attack against the vaunted Pittsburgh run defense, so don't expect James Starks to rush for more than 50 yards. Brandon Jackson may see a lot of significant reps as a receiver and safety outlet for Aaron Rodgers. Jackson will not get enough touches to be useful in the final fantasy postseason game, though. Rodgers will have to make quick decisions and throws to stave off the Pittsburgh pass rush. Look for him to operate a high-percentage pass attack with limited downfield throws. His fantasy numbers will be solid, yet unspectacular. Donald Driver (check status: thigh) and Jordy Nelson will be the primary factors in such a game plan, although Rodgers will take a few deep shots with Greg Jennings. Start Jennings with confidence, as he will be a key performer if the Packers are to take home the title.