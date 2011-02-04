Roethlisberger should outscore Rodgers in Super Bowl XLV

The Packers will not be able to establish much of a ground attack against the vaunted Pittsburgh run defense, so don't expect James Starks to rush for more than 50 yards. Brandon Jackson may see a lot of significant reps as a receiver and safety outlet for Aaron Rodgers. Jackson will not get enough touches to be useful in the final fantasy postseason game, though. Rodgers will have to make quick decisions and throws to stave off the Pittsburgh pass rush. Look for him to operate a high-percentage pass attack with limited downfield throws. His fantasy numbers will be solid, yet unspectacular. Donald Driver (check status: thigh) and Jordy Nelson will be the primary factors in such a game plan, although Rodgers will take a few deep shots with Greg Jennings. Start Jennings with confidence, as he will be a key performer if the Packers are to take home the title.
The uncertainty surrounding center Maurkice Pouncey does not bode well for the Pittsburgh running game against the formidable interior of the Green Bay defensive line. Still, Rashard Mendenhall is always a threat to score on a short run and is obviously the best choice at running back in this game. Mendenhall's yardage numbers will be disappointing, and you simply have to hope for that scoring run. Of course, that will be a challenge against the Packers defense.
The Green Bay secondary will do an admirable job of limiting the deep opportunities for Mike Wallace, and Ben Roethlisberger will have to work to Hines Ward and Heath Miller on shorter routes. Remember, Ward is still capable of delivering good numbers on a big stage. Roethlisberger will be harassed often by Clay Matthews, and the Packers defensive line will crush the pocket often. Still, it's well established that the Pittsburgh quarterback can be dangerous throwing on the run. Roethlisberger has been to the big game twice before as well, so he should outperform Rodgers for fantasy purposes. He'll work to his secondary pass-catchers when he feels the heat, so Emmanuel Sanders has some sleeper appeal.
Need quick-hitting advice in keeper and dynasty leagues? Scramble over to RotoExperts.com for live and e-mail advice.